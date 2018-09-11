These are the people who want to control you.

The joke is that liberals are not yet mature enough to control themselves.

So what do liberals in control look like? Here are a few examples from the week just ended.

Liberals in control looks like Serena Williams pitching a fit when suddenly realizing she is going to lose the U.S. Open title to Naomi Osaka. Williams asserts that she is fighting for her daughter, for women, for black people, for equal treatment from tennis officials, for her honor, and all the little fishies in the sea.

And you thought she was just playing tennis! Oh, no, she's way bigger than that.

On video, Serena alternates among rage, insults, and tearful protestation. What political party does that remind you of? Her display of bad manners and poor sportsmanship was received warmly by liberal columnists, who would agree that although scoring much lower on the SAT than Osaka, Serena should be accepted to Harvard at the exclusion of Osaka. Liberals always have a narrative that must be strictly followed.

Liberals in control looks like exhibitionists hanging and screaming from the rafters at Judge Brett Kavanaugh's judicial hearing. The animals were escorted out two by two, but they should have been herded out 20 by 20. This is how liberals behave when discussing civic matters of importance to the whole nation.

Liberals in control looks like Merle the Mole creeping around the Oval Office while gnawing on the promises and plans of an elected president and then bragging about it to a newspaper staff of punch-drunk Pavlovian Dobermans. The doggies then run barking on all fours to workstations and have a collective fit because they can't stand the big bad man at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. They whimper, "Oooh, the terrible things he will do!" Then they go out at midnight and howl at the moon. "Trump is trying to silence us!" You can hear their continuous bay for three thousand miles and 2,920 days.

Liberal control looks like senators who are certain but wrong about the classification status of papers they intend to publicly release. Personally, if I had a brain small enough to fit loosely in the chin dimple of Spartacus, I would be cautious when bringing the dead white man up.

If liberal self-control could be refined and bottled, only one tiny midge would slake his thirst, and all of the rest of us, bugs, flora, and fauna, would wither and die.

These are the people who want to control you.