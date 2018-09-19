The unmentioned victims of the Kavanaugh lynching

In the accusations leveled at Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, we hear about the damage done to the nomination process, damage done to the Senate, damage to the accused, and even damage done to the accuser. Curiously though, we don’t hear of the damage done to women who have been -- and women who will be -- real victims of sexual violence. After the chicanery practiced by Senators Feinstein and Schumer, what has been the result regarding women who will need to come forth to tell of their real abuse? Will they not be more reluctant in the aftermath of a charge that cannot be substantiated, and which was brought forth in such suspicious circumstances? Does this not cast doubt on any future victims of real, genuine abuse? Will some be labeled “trailer trash” in peoples’ minds or even in actual word, as was done to Bill Clinton’s accusers? Will the suspicion of “grandstanding” be attached to claims of actual trauma and assault? Will future pleas for justice – and protection – be less likely to be granted?

I would say absolutely yes, given what has been played out before the public these past two weeks. And how very sad, tragic, and outrageous is that! The supposed crusaders for women’s’ rights are in fact the greatest liability that real women face.