The real reason the left wants to destroy Brett Kavanaugh

Dr. Ben Carson, on the campaign trail in 2016, said, "The Roman Empire was very, very much like us. They lost their moral core, their sense of values in terms of who they were. And after all of those things converged together, they just went right down the tubes very quickly." Four years later, that statement rings even more ominous. Progressives in our country have taken political opposition to an extreme and dangerous level. No longer do we see a "loyal opposition." In its place is a hate-filled, revenge-seeking mob no longer constrained by fact, decency, or integrity. Neither the truth nor justice seems to matter to the Democrats. They traffic in lies and deceit. The shameful proceedings to vet Judge Brett Kavanaugh reek of corruption. Senator Dianne Feinstein held a letter from Dr. Christine Ford for nearly two months before it was leaked by Democrats after his hearing. The antics of Dr. Ford's attorneys regarding her plan to testify say more about the political points they hope to score than a pursuit of truth and justice. Kate Shaw, in a New York Times article this week, said it plainly: "[e]ven if it wouldn't support a criminal conviction or civil liability, a merely credible allegation is enough to disqualify him." Did you hear, in the distance, the foundation of our democracy starting to crack? What the left is saying is that truth doesn't matter. If the accusation is ugly enough, then it ought to be disqualifying.

Uncertain of whether Dr. Ford's allegations would suffice, the Democrat senators went on a fishing expedition to see if they could find someone else to make a charge against Judge Kavanaugh. Another accusation appeared. In a New Yorker article, Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer tell the story of Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh, who contended that he exposed himself to her at a dorm room party. There are a couple of important things to note about this accusation. First, according to Bill Hutchinson at the ABC News blog, Farrow said, "She came forward when Senate Democrats began looking at this claim. She did not flag this for those Democrats. This came to the attention of people on the Hill independently and it's really cornered her into an awkward position." Second, it should be noted that no one, not the New Yorker or even the New York Times, has found any sort of corroboration for her story. The Gray Lady reported that it interviewed "several dozen people over the past week" to corroborate Ramirez's claim but "could find no one with firsthand knowledge." So what do we make of this accusation? It was sought by Senate Democrats, and Ms. Ramirez, who admits that her story "has gaps," was forced to come forward. It's also clear that no one else can back up her story. The party who is so concerned about women has seemingly thrown another woman to the wolves in an attempt to retain power. Why is the left seeking to destroy Judge Kavanaugh? I think Geraldo Rivera nailed it in an appearance on Fox and Friends when he said, "This is all about abortion. This is the epic battle, latest battle, between the forces of pro-choice versus pro-life. And I think both sides will do whatever is necessary, whatever is legally possible, to delay or get their person on the high court." They fear that Judge Kavanaugh might be the vote to change the law on abortion. Leftists are bitter over losing an election in 2016 they believed they'd already won. Had they won, there would be no doubt that a pro-choice judge would be appointed by a President Clinton. They have yet to accept the fact that the American voters chose Donald Trump. One of the big reasons for that was the appointment of Supreme Court justices. The left now resorts to any tactic, legal or not, to hold on to the precious Roe v. Wade decision. They call it "choice" and "reproductive rights," but the reality is that they want to allow our society to kill unwanted babies in the womb. That's what this is about. Dr. Carson has a valid point. Rome fell because of an inward decay. It wasn't the only empire to do so. The Incan civilization was prominent in South America in the 1400s. They were a powerful people, twelve million strong. One of the facets of the Incan civilization was the practice of human sacrifice to the gods, particularly the offering of their children, as a way to prevent natural calamities. There is not a civilization that has persisted that has valued children so little. May we reclaim truth, justice, and values before it is too late. Bill Thomas lives in Washington, Missouri and has been in local church ministry for over twenty-five years. He is also an adjunct instructor in history, the Bible, and education for two different Christian colleges. He's authored two novellas, From the Ashes and The Sixty-First Minute, published by White Feather Press of Mississippi, and three Bible studies, "Surrounded by Grace," "The Critical Questions and More," and "The Road to Victory," published by CSS Publishing of Ohio.