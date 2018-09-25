Fox News interview shows that the Kavanaugh family are the real victims

The entire appeal of the assault on Brett Kavanaugh's character has been based on the left's adherence to the ideology of victimology. In any political situation, there are oppressors and victims, and "justice" demands that the victims triumph. Regardless of the facts. That is why Senator Mazie Hirono, with enough intelligence to graduate Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Hawaii and graduate from Georgetown Law School, forever discredited herself by telling men to "shut up and step up." Women are the victims of sexual harassment, and that's all that matters.

But with the moving Fox News interview of Judge and Mrs. Kavanaugh yesterday, embedded below, Americans got a view of the way in which this man and his family have been deeply hurt. If you have not already watched it, I urge you to view the whole thing. It starts a little slowly, but after Martha MacCallum's attempts to lead Judge Kavanaugh into venturing onto risky ground, by, for instance, speculating on the motives of his opponents, the talk turns to such matters as how the Kavanaughs are talking to their two young daughters about the horrendous accusations against their father.

Both parents come across as more sad than angry. You can see the sadness in their eyes almost throughout.

Judge Kavanaugh was the sort of proud straight arrow who would never, ever engage in the conduct of which he is accused, and he states that again and again. He doesn't gush or weep, but he registers the pain of the accusations that go against his character.

Having spent more than two decades in elite academic institutions myself, I am well aware that he almost certainly endured a certain amount of derision behind his back for being a "grind" and being focused, as he stated, on grades (he stated that he wanted to be first in his class), athletics, and church. People who have this sort of focus are often mocked by elitists who prefer drinking, sex, drugs, and the other diversions hormone-driven adolescents seek. I can assure that his statement that he was a virgin in high school, and for "many years" after (which would include college), did not make him part of the fashionable circles at Yale. "Goody-two-shoes" is among the kinder labels he must have been tagged with.

This made what is perhaps his strongest point debunking the story peddled by Ramirez of his exposing himself at Yale a knock-out blow. "It would have been the talk of the campus." Anyone vaguely familiar with college life knows that the opportunity to call out a hypocrite who is a goody-two-shoes grind with the effrontery to be a sincere Catholic is irresistible to adolescents.

Sure, the lefties will denigrate him as wooden because he didn't yell or cry and will mock his reverting to canned answers when asked to follow lines of inquiry that would be injudicious. Watch angry Lawrence O'Donnell do so on MSNBC, for instance:

With the accusations against him being exposed as thin set-ups, and Blasey Ford still raising ridiculous demands such that her appearance on Thursday is doubtful, Americans will see this genuine man on Thursday genuinely arguing that these alleged acts could never have been performed by him, and the evidence supports him. The victimization of him and his family will be evident, and the scandal will receive blowback from Americans not consumed with Trump Derangement Syndrome, as Patricia McCarthy cogently argues today.