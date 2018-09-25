The Democrats have viciously overplayed their hand

This tragedy that became a farce is now a crime, the crime of purposeful defamation of an innocent man. Leftists are so determined to prevent Kavanaugh from becoming a justice on the Supreme Court that they have exposed themselves as the lowlife cheaters they are, without shame or any sense of decency. When they do not win, they will do anything to undo their loss. This is what has motivated the left since the 2016 election. From the moment Trump won, leftists set about their plans to remove him from office by any means necessary. The cabal that put this plan into motion cares nothing for the law, the Constitution, or the people its members set out to ruin as they have Brett Kavanaugh.

There are no words to adequately describe how venal these conspirators among the congressional left are, how low they are prepared to go. To this day, not one Democrat has spoken out against this monstrous plan to destroy a fine man who has led an impeccable life. Not one. Each and every one of them knows that this is an odious campaign based on lies, but not one of them will admit to this fact. The Democratic Party is officially deplorable in every sense of the word. Blasey Ford's allegations are laughable, not at all credible. The woman has no memory of when, where, how her alleged assault took place. She was and remains known for her excessive drinking. She has no idea who groped her any more than the second woman Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer (who regularly celebrates the wrong people) have written about in the New Yorker knows who exposed himself to her, if anyone. Like Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez also could not find one person to corroborate her story. She tried for six days! Is someone paying these women to prostitute themselves on the altar of lies in order to destroy Kavanaugh? Soros? Steyer? The Clintons? They are all infamous for funding and promoting this kind of fake news. Can there be any Americans following this story who are not enraged and offended by the obvious orchestrated smear of a good and decent man? According to some polls, yes. Who are the people who believe these accusers? How could any American fall for such a scam? No mystery there. American educational standards have fallen so drastically that young people have no civic knowledge. They know nothing about American history or the Constitution. This has been by design. The left has controlled how history is taught for at least three decades. Young people don't even know that one must be presumed innocent until proven guilty. These Ford-supporting senators don't seem to remember this, either. That in itself is stunning. The Democrats have assembled a mob, and "The mob is the mother of tyrants" (Diogenes). As Blasey Ford's story disintegrates, the Dems conveniently found the second woman willing to throw herself on the pyre of indecency in order to destroy a fine man and his family. The New Yorker (of course) is on board with the rest of the left and happy to co-ordinate to take Kavanaugh down. But even the NYT refused to print Ramirez's allegation. There are no facts in her story, no witnesses, not one. There is only her admitted foggy memory of an admitted drunken evening. She had no clear memory that it was Kavanaugh until coached and cajoled for six days by leftist activists. Taking Trump out means humiliating anyone and everyone in his administration, his judicial nominees, and his supporters – no ethics, no morals, no scruples required. Trump is dealing with the Harry Reid-Chuck Schumer brand of politics: lethal, cruel, and barbaric. And look who are the accusers' cohorts: the 85-year-old Feinstein, who is as corrupt as Hillary Clinton when it comes to using her Senate seat to enrich herself, and Gillibrand, who rants and raves her hypocrisy like a 12-year-old. (She is pals with Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton.) Then there is the fatuous Senator Blumenthal, the stolen valor senator who falsely claimed he fought in Vietnam. He insists that it is Kavanaugh who must prove his innocence. Kamala Harris, well known to be ethically challenged, is of course howling about the "victims." Judge Kavanaugh is the victim here. Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii is too ignorant of the Constitution and basic ethics to discuss; she is a disgrace to the Senate and her state. Men, to Hirono, should not have a voice because they are all guilty. She says the law does not apply here because "we are not in a court of law, we are in the court of credibility." No evidence needed. She is a very stupid woman, and Hawaiians actually elected her. This is a huge problem. It is disturbing that any of these people was elected. Voters need to be more cognizant of the character of the people for whom they vote. It is too soon to predict how this horrific, criminal upheaval will end. Will the left succeed in destroying Kavanaugh? If it does, it will signal the end of our democratic republic as we know it. It will mean that the media and their fake polls govern us all; that Cloward and Piven have won, Marx has won, and Saul Alinsky has won; and that Obama did indeed "fundamentally transform the nation." And it will mean the loss of the House and Senate in November. Republicans will be so furious at their representatives that they will not vote. If Republicans in Congress are so spineless, why bother when they let the Democrats run the show even when they are the majority party? Clearly, Kavanaugh is a fine and decent man. Those searching for troubled women to accuse him of some unverifiable crime are loathsome. What these Democrats and their operatives in the media are doing to him is unconscionable. They know very well that these allegations are lies. They helped invent them. The Republicans must not let them win. Confirm the man now.