For leftists, lying is part of their winning strategy

As Harry Reid crowed after lying on the Senate floor that Mitt Romney hadn’t paid taxes and called on Romney to prove his innocence: “Romney didn’t win, did he?’

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZPYdNxYgxEA" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Same script. Different names.

The left is framing Judge Kavanaugh as a pervert, a sexual deviant, and most recently, as a man who ran a gang rape ring.

This may sound crazy to us (because it is), but smearing someone with a barrage of lies is a highly effective tactic. It works particularly well for the left because they’re inclined to lie and because the media gives credence to their devious efforts. And, regrettably, because an increasing number of Americans are brainwashed lemmings.

The left has waged war against us and uses all means necessary to advance their goal: the transformation of America into a socialist hellhole.

They tear down and destroy all that is good.

They have been laying the groundwork for the attack we’re witnessing against Kavanaugh for a very long time – where feelings trump facts, where lies are truth, where (white) men are evil, where women are victims, and where being forced to answer the proverbial “when did you stop beating your wife” question is proof in itself that you’re a wife beater.

Under enormous pressure, smears, and threats, Judge Kavanaugh is proving to be a man of extraordinary strength and resolve. On Monday, after the second accuser leveled her it-took-me-six-days-and-consultation-with attorneys-to-remember-something-vague accusation, he wrote the following letter to the Judiciary Committee (here).

These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination – if allowed to succeed – will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service. As I told the Committee during my hearing, a federal judge must be independent, not swayed by public or political pressure. That is the kind of judge I will always be. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.

It‘s not enough to say we stand with Judge Kavanaugh. We must vote. Having a razor thin majority in the Senate leaves us too vulnerable. It hands far too much power to a handful of the usual suspects who break ranks when it counts the most. Losing the House will be another disaster.

Don’t be glib, cynical, cocky, cavalier, or overly confident. Vote on November 6th. And get a bunch of other people to vote, too. Let’s make the mid-term election results be a delicious shocker.