The Church, Sexual Immorality, and Fake Christianity

As long as he retains externally the habits of a Christian he can still be made to think of himself as one who has adopted a few new friends and amusements but whose spiritual state is much the same as it was six weeks ago [before he became a Christian]. And while he thinks that, we do not have to contend with the explicit repentance of a definite, fully recognized, sin, but only with his vague, though uneasy, feeling that he hasn't been doing very well lately.

After all, Screwtape concludes:

It does not matter how small the sins are, provided that their cumulative effect is to edge the man away from the Light and out into the Nothing[.] ... Indeed, the safest road to Hell is the gradual one – the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.

Fewer and fewer Americans these days seem willing "to contend with the explicit repentance of a definite, fully recognized, sin." Of course, to a great extent, this is because fewer and fewer Americans are able to recognize what is sin – or many Americans are simply becoming comfortable with their sin and are eagerly strolling along the "gentle slope" to Hell.

In a foolish desire to be "relevant" or "tolerant," churches across the world have abandoned long heeded truths for heresy. This is especially the case when it comes to matters in the sexual realm.

At this point in the moral wars, if you are a Christian, you almost certainly should well know where your church stands on the issues of homosexuality, same-sex "marriage," and any other manifestation of sexual immorality. If your church's position on such grave matters is unclear, you should be asking yourself and your church leadership why this is the case.

If your church is refusing to confront these grave matters bravely and truthfully, you should seek to change that. If the church refuses, you should find another body of fellowship. Likewise, if you are a lover of the truth, any church you've attended that has already gone the way of the world on homosexuality, marriage, and the like should now be your former church.

In other words, there is a war raging within the church, and it is long past time to choose sides and get in the fight. Decades of fake Christians peddling fake Christianity – along with lazy, ignorant, lukewarm, and sometimes hypocritical congregations – have allowed the moral lines for what was and was not sin in the sexual realm to be blurred or altogether redrawn.

As a result, the battles over sex and sexuality in our culture have largely been lost. A wide array of sexually immoral behaviors is now deemed acceptable by significant portions of our culture. At least sixty percent of Americans view same-sex "marriage," homosexuality, and fornication (sex outside marriage) as morally acceptable. Our courts, corporations, schools, legislatures, and the like have taken notice. Most every significant institution in the U.S. now widely embraces evil. The church doesn't seem far behind.

It should come as little surprise that so many who call themselves Christians want to go the way of the world on sexual matters. This is especially true of those under 30. Their teachers, professors, bosses, TV shows, movies, et al. fully embrace the perverse LGBT agenda, so why shouldn't their church? Some church leaders – those unequipped, misled, or with a corporate (as opposed to a biblical) mindset who hope that surrender on sex will grow their numbers – have agreed.

The sexual morality presented by Christianity stands in stark contrast to the sexual immorality proffered by the perverse LGBT agenda. In spite of the clear and unmistakable message of Scripture and centuries of church teachings on sex, family, and marriage, there is a growing movement among Christians to ignore or flat out deny what God has long said on these grave matters. As the body of Christ is supposed to be the first and last line of defense with such spiritual darkness, this capitulation has led to increased battle grounds in this war.

As many of us well know, these battles are all around us: in bakeries, flower shops, adoption agencies, track meets, libraries, the military, schools (see here for a shocking list of the perversions occurring in K-12 government schools), and yes, tragically, even in the church (Catholic, Protestant, and "born-again" former presidents who teach Sunday school). Thus, whether we desire it or not, whether we are engaged or not, almost every single American has already been touched by this war.

Though many of us are now witnessing things we formerly thought sheer nonsense or impossible – and horrific – as with most things in the human condition, what we Christians are facing today in the sexual realm is not as new as it may seem. The scourge of sexual immorality pervasive in the "City of Man" has long plagued God's people.

Since near the beginning of time, human beings have sought to shed the tenets of our Creator and go our own way. This is especially true when it comes to our sexuality. Much of the history of ancient Israel, as described by the Old Testament, included the struggle of the Jewish people with idolatry, false gods, and sexual immorality. Whether through Baal, Ashtoreth, Molech, or any other such demon, the people of God were often led into obscene sexual activities, along with other vile wickedness such as human – including infant – sacrifice (which some of today's liberals defend).

In spite of the widespread embrace of the left's lies on sex, as was the case with Israel, a remnant of truth-tellers will remain. The size of that remnant will, to a great extent, be determined by the willingness of the church to fight for the truth. Those who've made a god of sex already own the Democratic Party, Hollywood, social media, the drive-by media, the government schools, and so on. We can't afford to give away any more ground, and certainly not within the church.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com