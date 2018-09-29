Terry Moran of ABC News cozies up to sedition

People in responsible positions, such as "chief foreign correspondent" of ABC News, owe their employers the duty of acting and speaking responsibly and lawfully, avoiding anything remotely related to or that could be construed as advocating illegality. Terry Moran of ABC News made an on-air comment yesterday that seems to me to come alarmingly close to advocating the dictionary definition of "sedition" – if certain hypothetical but foreseeable conditions are met. Merriam-Webster, for example, defines sedition as "incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority."

What Moran said: Overturning Roe vs. Wade by an all-male majority, two of whom have had credible accusations of sexual misconduct lodged against them, would not be a legitimate action. Watch: If Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed, and if Roe v. Wade were found unconstitutional by a future Supreme Court including him and Justice Thomas, that would be "lawful authority," no matter what Moran thinks. If he continued to advocate resistance to a Supreme Court decision, then he could face legal jeopardy. The point here is that it is irresponsible to proclaim any kind court decision illegitimate, particularly as so many people use the word "resistance" in the current environment. Moran also seems to denigrate white males as people less worthy than other demographic slices. This is textbook racism. Will ABC News let this go unpunished? Note to readers: As some people realize, Terry Moran is the brother of AT's own Rick Moran. Rick is not his brother's keeper.