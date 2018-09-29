Third Kavanaugh accuser sued by employer for her own sexual harassment

The woman claims she was gang-raped at a party where Kavanaugh was present. She is represented by noted porn lawyer and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Avenatti.

Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school, faced allegations from her former employer that she engaged in "unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct" in 2000.

Daily Caller:

WebTrends voluntarily dismissed its suit after one month. Avenatti told The Daily Caller News Foundation that the case was ended because it was "completely bogus." Swetnick's alleged conduct took place in June 2000, just three weeks after she started working at WebTrends, the complaint shows. WebTrends conducted an investigation that found both male employees gave similar accounts of Swetnick engaging in "unwelcome sexual innuendo and inappropriate conduct" toward them during a business lunch in front of customers, the complaint said. Swetnick denied the allegations and, WebTrends alleged, "in a transparent effort to divert attention from her own inappropriate behavior ... [made] false and retaliatory allegations" of sexual harassment against two other male co-workers. "Based on its investigations, WebTrends determined that Swetnick had engaged in inappropriate conduct, but that no corroborating evidence existed to support Swetnick's allegations against her coworkers," the complaint said. After a WebTrends human resources director informed Swetnick that the company was unable to corroborate the sexual harassment allegations she had made, she "remarkably" walked back the allegations, according to the complaint.

Imagine that. She lied. But I thought women never, ever, ever, ever lied about being sexually assaulted, right?

Not only did she lie about that incident, but she's committed fraud against her former employer:

In July, one month after the alleged incident, Swetnick took a leave of absence from the company for sinus issues, according to the complaint. WebTrends said it made short-term disability payments to her until mid-August that year. One week after the payments stopped, WebTrends received a note from Swetnick's doctor claiming she needed a leave of absence for a "nervous breakdown." The company said it continued to provide health insurance coverage for Swetnick, despite her refusal [to] provide any additional information about her alleged medical condition. In November, the company's human resources director received a notice from the Washington, D.C. Department of Unemployment that Swetnick had applied for unemployment benefits after claiming she left WebTrends voluntarily in late September. "In short, Swetnick continued to claim the benefits of a full-time employee of WebTrends, sought disability payments from WebTrends' insurance carrier and falsely claimed unemployment insurance payments from the District of Columbia," the complaint states.

The media believed her. Democrats believed her. The #MeToo movement believed her.

Do you?

The accusations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh are accepted without question by some people, and the accusations of others are similarly believed without any skepticism whatsoever. Indeed, any questioning at all by Republicans of the women's stories will bring screaming protesters to your door.

It is rule by the mob, and the mob wants Kavanaugh's head. Reason, logic – thinking of any kind – is unacceptable because some men are pigs and behave inappropriately and sometimes criminally with women.

It's the Salem witch trials on steroids.