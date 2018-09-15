String of Retreats: Joy Behar

In Behar's case, it's all about the tired cliche of assassination chic still emanating like blue flames from an uncapped gas well on La Brea Boulevard. According to Fox News :

What's with all this self-control coming out of the left? We are seeing backtracks, retreats, walk-backs, and denials. Just look at Kirsten Gillibrand , Cory Booker , the New York Times , and well, now to get to the bottom of the pile, talk show host Joy Behar. Obviously, the Trump revolution hasn't been good for them, because it's making them say crazy things like some puppetmaster before they wake up and try to return to normal.

“The View” star Joy Behar immediately backtracked and appeared to feel bad on Wednesday after saying “God forbid” President Trump lives another 20 years. The panel was in the midst of a conversation about the president’s recent comments about Hurricane Florence and his response to last year’s tragic storm in Puerto Rico. “Unfortunately the real power is in the presidency… he’s the one who calls the shots,” the ABC star said. “This man will never apologize, if he lives another 20 years, God forbid, not God forbid.”

Behar checked herself once, like she'd been warned by an angry boss about such outbursts, and after the commercial break, came out and did it again, to make sure:

Behar acknowledged the gaffe once again when the show returned from a commercial break and she further clarified her remarks about the 72-year-old president. “The last segment, I don’t wish the president ill. I really don’t. I just want him out,” Behar said. “It’s really about that, I do not… I didn’t mean that.”

So apparently, she's been in trouble before. Obviously, her nutbag remarks are quite common and they are likely bad for ratings. The View actually is popular, so money is rolling in, the good times are happening, particularly with the good Trump economy. Obviously, the kill-Trump stuff could reverse it in a flash.

How interesting to see standards finally kicking in at the networks, or at least Behar's, which is ABC, and Behar so quick to backtrack. Perhaps the loony talk from Roseanne Barr, who got fired over a bad tweet concentrated Behar's mind about how fast it can all end? Something is sinking in.

As for Joy? Well, her apology came pretty quick, but so did her 'Trump must die' talk. That must be some conflict rolling around in her head, the constant call to kill Trump against the constant lure of more money from high ratings. It's gotta be tough when your heart tells you one thing and your head tells you another. She can have one, or she can have the other, but in the age of Trump, she can't have both.