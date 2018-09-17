Starr and Eisen praise Mueller

On the September 16, 2018 Sunday morning ABC This Week with Stephanopoulos , Ken Starr and Norm Eisen were speculating on how Manafort's plea of September 14, 2018 would affect President Trump.

I am not making up that Obama had an ethics counsel. Who knows? Maybe even Hillary had an ethics counsel.

Eisen should have stayed on after 2010 to advise Obama on the ethics of using the IRS to harass conservative groups, lying about Benghazi, lying about Fast and Furious, having the Obama DoJ and FBI lie to the FISA court to obtain warrants, having the Obama DoJ and FBI whitewash the investigation of the Hillary emails, and trying to sabotage the Trump campaign and presidency, among other high points of Obama ethics.

Eisen, in the expected protect-Obama-and-attack-Trump mode, said Mueller would not have agreed to Manafort's plea deal unless Manafort had incriminating evidence against Trump, and this is the end of Trump.

This is utter nonsense. If Manafort had incriminating evidence against Trump, he would have flipped at the start of the investigation and saved himself a fortune in legal fees and prison time. Mueller would have given Manafort anything he asked for if Manafort had any incriminating evidence against Trump. Manafort has no incriminating evidence against Trump because there isn't any.

Moreover, James Clapper said there was no evidence of collusion.

Senator Dianne Feinstein said there was no evidence of collusion.

Dems and Republicans have stated seventeen times that there is no evidence of collusion.

If there were any collusion between Trump and Russia, the evidence would be there for Clapper, the FBI, the Senate, numerous reporters, and Mueller's crack anti-Trump staff to find. They would not need Manafort.

Eisen is an Obama hack who attacks Trump on a regular basis. Eisen and George W. Bush's "ethics lawyer" have sued Trump.

George W. Bush and Obama are pals since President Trump beat Jeb Bush in the primaries.

Starr is back in the news, peddling his book, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation.

Starr said Hillary testified, "I don't recall or I don't remember" over 100 times during her deposition. Starr considered filing criminal charges against Hillary but did not because perjury is difficult to prove. This difficulty in proving perjury did not stop Mueller from filing frivolous perjury charges against General Michael Flynn and others.

Starr, though, chickened out. He did not do his job. Had he filed perjury charges, we would have been spared Hillary serving as senator, secretary of state, and presidential nominee. We would have been spared Benghazi, the selling of 20% of our uranium to Russia, and her email scandal that resulted in the corruption of the Obama DOJ and FBI, along with countries hacking her email.

Starr said on the September 10, 2018 Tucker Carlson show that he drafted a criminal complaint with a prosecution memo but did not file charges.

Starr kept repeating that the Manafort plea may finally lead to the "truth." What nonsense. We know the truth. There was no collusion between Trump and Russia. We know there was collusion between Hillary and Russian agents regarding the Hillary- and DNC-paid for Steele dossier.

Starr kept saying "Bob Mueller" is a fine, decent person, although his staff "may" be somewhat partisan.

It seems that Starr is trying to re-enter the good graces of the swamp by praising Mueller and explaining why he didn't indict Hillary.

James Comey and Ken Starr both gave Hillary a pass.