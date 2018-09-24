She’s Lying

Kavanaugh’s accuser is lying. Her story has so many holes, it looks like Swiss cheese. Her ever-increasing demands, made through her feminist attorney -- a ringer for Skeletor -- and her whiny excuses for not attending (she says she’s afraid of flying -- a psychologist who has never received therapy for this very easily treatable phobia?) are simply a transparent tactic to delay, if not derail, the confirmation until the blue wave of the election paralyzes all future nominations. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure this out. Needless to say that Da Sisters are behind her in full shrieking mode.