She’s Lying
Kavanaugh’s accuser is lying.
Her story has so many holes, it looks like Swiss cheese. Her ever-increasing demands, made through her feminist attorney -- a ringer for Skeletor -- and her whiny excuses for not attending (she says she’s afraid of flying -- a psychologist who has never received therapy for this very easily treatable phobia?) are simply a transparent tactic to delay, if not derail, the confirmation until the blue wave of the election paralyzes all future nominations. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure this out. Needless to say that Da Sisters are behind her in full shrieking mode.
And, of course, the shrieking feminists insist that she should be automatically believed, she should not be “bullied” (i.e., questioned, or doubted). “The poor rape victim” meme has totally saturated society, to the point that it is considered to be the height of boorishness to question the veracity of an accusation of rape. In this day and age, accusation is simply enough to derail careers, especially since the leftist media is complicit. The accuser must not be doubted. After all, women are incapable of lying. Or manipulation.
Here are a number of instances where a so-called rape victim lied through her teeth, whatever her motivation might have been:
- A story from across the pond involved a young Brit whose girlfriend frequently emailed him for casual sex, but when he rejected her, she cried rape. The defense was able to obtain the emails at the last minute, which the prosecutor had suppressed from discovery. Another, almost identical case, again from Britain, also surfaced.
- A Coast Guard officer was convicted of rape. The appeal overturned the conviction, noting that the trial had been saturated with politically-correct zealots hellbent on conviction.
- A student got only (of course!) one year in jail after pleading guilty to making false rape allegations against two Sacred Heart University football players.
- Musician Drake was accused of sexual assault by a porn star. He’s suing her.
- A woman was engaged in a sexual threesome. When it began to be filmed she became irate and left, then told her boyfriend that she had been raped. The boyfriend, with some friends, visited one of the men and killed him.
- Remember Roe vs. Wade? It was based on the lie that the victim had been gang-raped.
Occasionally, such false accusations blow up in the faces of both the accusers and the accompanying propagandist media. We saw this in the infamous Rolling Stone hoax, and the equally infamous Duke lacrosse team case (where the prosecutor and the police deliberately -- yes, deliberately -- falsified facts. See the excellent documentary, Fantastic Lies).
This is to leave out the accusations by ex-wives that the husbands whom they are divorcing molested their children.
Actually, cases like those above are commonplace, they just do not get the publicity that they deserve, simply because they go against the politically-correct dogma that all men are rapists and that we live in a rape culture. Their numbers are far from few, running easily into the hundreds. And not only are fraudulent accusations rampant, but what is worse, much, much worse, are the hundreds of wrongful convictions, based of hoaxes. And no one takes up their cause.
