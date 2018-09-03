Seahawks owner gives $100K to help GOP keep the House

Given the reaction from the rabid left to other businessmen who dare support Republicans, we can expect calls to boycott Allen's team, the Seattle Seahawks, very soon.

An NFL owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen donated $100,000 to a committee that will help the GOP keep control of the House.

In past years, Allen has donated to both parties, but far more to Democrats than Republicans. This gift to the Protect the House committee is the largest single federal donation Allen has ever given.

Seattle Times:

FEC records show the largest chunk of Allen’s $100,000 was sent to the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), which received $33,900. An additional $5,000 went to the Great America Committee, a PAC created by Vice President Mike Pence. More than a dozen other congressional Republicans from Iowa to New York received about $2,600. Overall in the 2017-18 election cycle, Allen has donated $173,500 to Republican congressional candidates and PACs compared with $45,900 to Democratic candidates and PACs, FEC records show. The GOP tilt represents somewhat of a turnabout from Allen’s past political giving on the federal level, which has tended to be more bipartisan — and even Democratic-leaning in most years. In the 2016 election cycle, he donated $74,500 to federal Democratic candidates compared with $52,400 to Republicans. Allen’s representatives declined to discuss the reasons for the shift in his political donations or what policies of the House Republicans he appreciates this year. “Paul Allen has supported both Republicans and Democrats over the years, and he will continue to support candidates on both sides of the aisle,” said John Pinette, a spokesman for Allen, in an emailed statement. In a follow-up email, Pinette listed an additional $43,400 in contributions he said Allen has made to 21 congressional Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and all six Democratic House members from Washington state. Allen already has donated to the re-election campaigns of the state’s House Republican members.

It's hardly unusual for a wealthy businessman to hedge his bets and donate to both parties. But it could very well be that the leftward drift of the Democratic party is too much for many businessmen who hear the anti-capitalist rhetoric coming from the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Seattle is about as far left a city as there is in the nation. Perhaps Portland, Oregon has them beat. But even in Seattle, socialist schemes are resisted by less radical businessmen. The recent battle over a "corporate head tax" that would have taxed large corporations by the employee was successfully scotched by Amazon and other tech giants.

The tech giants may be greener than most people, supporting all sorts of environmental activism. They also support some left wing social justice causes.

But when it comes to making money, they want little or no interference from radical left city councils who see businesses not as engines of economic growth but as piggybanks to rob.

Good for Allen in setting a fairly independent course. I just hope he has the guts to stay the course when leftist bullies gang up on him.