McCain, Trump and eulogies

If John McCain was so great, why did most of the media along with other Democrats call him a racist in 2008 when he was running against Obama, when he was 72 years old? They treated McCain just as they treat Trump and as they treated Bush and Reagan. The Democrats always play the race card because big government, socialist policies aren't that popular. Did McCain change between age 72 and 82 or are the media and other Democrats just hypocrites? The answer is easy. Of course if a Republican is running against a woman they switch from playing the race card to calling Republicans sexists.

It is truly a shame that so many in the media chose to ignore their previous treatment of McCain in order to trash Trump, simply because the agenda today is to trash Trump, nothing else. It is truly disgusting to use people who died to push an agenda. I believe if Trump died today his eulogy should read (but wouldn't because of outright prejudice by the media): Trump sought policies that would allow all people to move up the economic ladder, no matter what race, creed, sexual preference and no matter what education level. His policies proved that you could reduce government dependence if only you transferred the purse, power and freedom back to the people from the greedy politicians and government. As president, Trump moved to enforce the rule of law as the previous administration had dictatorially ignored laws Congress passed and allowed politicians in cities and states to ignore laws they didn't like. Trump sought equal treatment under the law, as the previous administration, with the help of a complicit media, clearly protected one party and powerful people while targeting those they disagreed with. Trump stopped the practice of illegally spying and unmasking. Trump did not seek to shut up political opponents with the help of the IRS. If the media had a shred of honesty, they would report accurately. Sadly they appear only to have an agenda and facts haven't mattered for a long time. Therefore they just spew forth names to gin up hate while they pretend they want unity.