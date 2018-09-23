Prediction: Kavanaugh will not be confirmed before the midterms

Democrats are desperate and unhinged. Their outrageous behavior during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and their apparent willingness to do anything to block his confirmation should make conservatives extremely nervous. Just when it seemed that their circus-like antics were going nowhere, Dianne Feinstein revealed she was sitting on a letter from a woman named Christine Blasey Ford, who was claiming she was sexually assaulted in high school by Kavanaugh at a party some 36 years before. The details were fuzzy – she couldn't remember the time or place – and she was insistent on remaining anonymous. Kavanaugh denied the allegation: "Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday," he said. "I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity." He also declared he had "never done anything like what the accuser describes."

The Senate Judiciary Committee's vote, which was supposed to happen Thursday, September 13, was postponed to let Ford testify before the committee. After a back-and-forth between Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley and Ford's attorney, Debra S. Katz, it was made known that Ford would testify only if there were a full FBI investigation into the matter. The request was denied, as the FBI had already vetted Kavanaugh six times, and the matter was not under federal jurisdiction. Ford then stated she would consider testifying if she could speak after Kavanaugh; in other words, Kavanaugh was supposed to respond to his accuser's actions before they were even made. This was also refused by the committee, as it goes against the proper due process outlined in our Constitution. At the writing of this, the Kavanaugh vote is still being delayed. Late Friday night, Grassley gave Ford and her lawyer yet another deadline to agree to testify – Saturday, September 22, by 2:30pm. Right at the deadline, it was reported that Ford had indeed agreed to testify. However, a closer look at the response from Katz suggested that the "acceptance" was merely an agreement to keep negotiating. Townhall's headline, published Saturday afternoon, said it best, "Debra Katz & Co.: We Accept A Request to Testify, Maybe, But Only If We Can First Discuss More Specifics." At this point, two things are becoming painfully clear. First, Ford is never going to testify. Because the Democrats have finally gained traction in their effort to delay the Kavanaugh confirmation, they will stand by and gleefully watch Ford and Katz as they continue to make unrealistic demands of Kavanaugh and the committee and smile to themselves as publications like the Atlantic write headlines that state, "Kavanaugh Bears the Burden of Proof." Incredibly, despite the protection of our Constitution, the left believes that men accused of sexual assault by women are guilty until proven innocent. When no agreement is ultimately reached and it's clear Ford won't testify, the Senate Judiciary Committee will finally hold its vote – most likely sometime after October 1. At this point, the national media will cry foul and insist that the Republicans – despite delaying the vote for several weeks and extending Ford's deadline to testify a half-dozen times – are a bunch of insensitive misogynists who've silenced the voice of a woman who was the victim of a heinous sexual assault. The second thing that has become clear is that Kavanagh will not be confirmed before the midterms, if at all. Why? Because the Democrats are desperate and unhinged and will stop at nothing to block his confirmation. Shortly after the committee finally votes to confirm Kavanaugh and send the matter to the Senate floor (or maybe shortly before), expect another allegation to surface – perhaps a woman who's willing to come forward and corroborate Ford's 36-year-old claims against Kavanaugh. Or perhaps there will be another woman claiming she's been assaulted. Granted, these claims will be vague and unsubstantiated (and will ultimately prove false), but they'll be enough to force the Republicans to delay the vote until after the midterms, giving enough time for a "proper" investigation to take place. By then, even if the Republicans keep the Senate, Kavanaugh will be so damaged that it may cause the GOP to reconsider his appointment. The Democrats are desperate enough. And corrupt enough. And unlike Republicans, they have the guts to do whatever it takes to get what they want.