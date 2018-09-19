No way any conservative should stay home in November

Once in a while, we hear some on our side say that voting does not matter. Why vote Republican, they say? What difference does it make? Over the last two weeks, we saw in the U.S. Senate "exhibit A" of why the Democrats cannot be allowed to take over the Congress Also, we watch Miss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumble and gibber while trying to explain how we are going to pay for universal health care.

Why vote Republican? The answer is that the Democrats are out of their minds, to put it politely. This is our "ghost of the future" moment. I agree with Investors Business Daily: Democrats are warning conservatives, and those who would appoint them, that they will do anything to derail their nominations. That includes flagrant attempts at character assassination -- even if that requires throwing out unverifiable allegations from the distant past at the 11th hour. At this point, the only real question that needs an answer is whether Republicans will reward Democrats for their craven attempts to scare highly qualified conservatives away from public service. We had a view of the future last week and it includes Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris, screamers yelling obscenities, and other forms of total madness. Not totally happy with the GOP? I am not thrilled either, but they are only thing standing between sanity and what we are watching in the U.S. Senate.