Hillary's 'magic mirror'

In the centuries-old Brothers Grimm fairy tale, "Snow White," we are introduced to an evil witch who expects the world to see her as fair and beautiful no matter what the mirror shows. So fixated is she on her own self-seen beauty that she even expects her mirror to lie for her. Yes, lie to her, to hide her haggish appearance and make her look radiant, beautiful and bright.





The cover piece, titled " Fairy tales catch hold on the human imagination because they often, in a truly magical way, reflect back truths with a disarming honesty. All this in the form of a story. And thus the idea of a mirror lying -- presenting a total falsehood as "truth" -- makes for an especially powerful tale. It's a tale being told once again in the latest web edition of The Atlantic, penned by Hillary Clinton, where many people's favorite witch reveals her own lying mirror.The cover piece, titled " American Democracy Is in Crisis ," was initially written by Mrs. Clinton as an afterward for the paperback edition to her post election fantasy novelette (as at least some of its readers saw it), "What happened," and then edited a bit for the The Atlantic's short story/essay format.