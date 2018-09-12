Libs outraged because Education Department working to fight anti-Semitism

But when it comes to the government speaking out against anti-Semitism, liberals suddenly feel the chilling effect of government intervention. Jews, treated as a nonexistent minority group under Obama, have suddenly been discovered by the Trump Education Department, which has liberals outraged .

Liberals feel that government intrusion into schools on behalf of blacks, Hispanics, gays, lesbians, women, and men disguised as women can never be a bad thing. Under Obama , the Education Department tried to make it harder to suspend black students who were disruptive (or even violent) in the classroom. It pressured schools to persecute students accused of date rape without traditional standards of evidence afforded in criminal proceedings. It also famously tried to pressure schools to let disguised boys into girls' bathrooms.

The new head of civil rights at the Education Department has reopened a seven-year-old case brought by a Zionist group against Rutgers University, saying the Obama administration, in closing the case, ignored evidence that suggested the school allowed a hostile environment for Jewish students. In so doing, the Education Department embraced Judaism as an ethnicity and adopted a hotly contested definition of anti-Semitism that included "denying the Jewish people the right to self-determination" by, for example, "claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor" and "applying double standards by requiring of" Israel "a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation." In effect, Arab-American activists say, the government is declaring the Palestinian cause anti-Semitic.

That's because the Palestinian cause, predicated on Israel's destruction, is anti-Semitic. Congratulations: The Times has stumbled onto the truth!

Mr. Marcus [the assistant secretary of education for civil rights]'s confirmation was opposed by more than 60 civil rights organizations who expressed concern that his view of civil rights, and whose should take priority, was too narrow.

In other words, he's not with them because he'll also defend Jews, who shouldn't be a "priority." Even worse, he won't stand up for the right of boys to insist on using girls' locker rooms.

Mr. Marcus supports scaled-back protections for transgender students and rejects that policies could have "disparate impact" on racial and other groups, and his organization has filed amicus briefs challenging affirmative action.

Liberals claim to stand for the civil rights of all, but if you're Jewish, or white, or male, they're not interested in any allegations of bias. That's because they are racial supremacists, using "equality" and "diversity" as code words to push their tribalist agenda. (Is it racist to say "tribalist" in this context? Will the P.C. police come after me? I sure hope not!)

Ed Straker is the senior editor of the Newsmachete Twitter Feed.