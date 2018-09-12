Crazy Joe Scarborough compares Trump to 9/11 terrorists

Words cannot adequately paraphrase what Crazy Joe actually wrote and the Post published (emphasis added):

It is difficult to believe that even the Washington Post published an opinion-editorial by Joe Scarborough that says President Trump is more dangerous to our country than the September 11 terrorists and other foreign "adversaries." Worse, it published it on September 10, one day before the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attack.

Sixteen years of strategic missteps have been followed by the maniacal moves of a man who has savaged America's vital alliances, provided comfort to hostile foreign powers, attacked our intelligence and military communities, and lent a sympathetic ear to neo-Nazis and white supremacists across the globe[.] ... For those of us still believing that Islamic extremists hate America because of the freedoms we guarantee to all people, the gravest threat Trump poses to our national security is the damage done daily to America's image[.] ... The question for voters this fall is whether their country will move beyond this troubled chapter in history or whether they will continue supporting a politician who has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could.

This is the product of a deranged, delusional political hack.

The article is long on the usual anti-Trump talking points but short on facts to back up such ludicrous charges because such charges are false. There no facts, just the usual leftist anti-Trump drivel.

Does Crazy Joe believe that tax cuts, reduction in regulations, and opening the gas and oil drilling that spurred the economy do more damage to the "dream of our country" than the 9/11 attack? Only a deranged Trump-hater would say tax cuts are more damaging than killing more than 3,000 Americans.

Crazy Joe does not limit the comparison to only the 9/11 terrorists; he says "any foreign adversary." Trump's policies do more damage to our country than the Pearl Harbor attack?

What did the numerous jihadist-inspired attacks during the Obama administration, such as San Bernardino, Boston, beheadings, and Fort Hood, do to the reality and dream of America?

Does the appointment of Justice Gorsuch and the soon to be confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh damage our country more than the September 11 terrorists?

Does recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel damage our country more than the September 11 terrorists?

Does canceling the disastrous Iran deal, where we gave the chief sponsor of Islamist terrorism over 150 billion that threatens to destroy Israel and our country, damage our country more than the September 11 terrorists?

Does renegotiating NAFTA and other deals to strengthen our trade imbalances threaten our country more than the September 11 terrorists?

Do finally standing up to North Korea and starting peace talks with North Korea damage our country more than the September 11 terrorists?

Is making our NATO allies pay their fair share of defense costs "savaging our allies"?

Trump is dealing with hostile foreign powers such as North Korea, China, and Iran that Obama did nothing about, except to give money to Iran.

Trump did not attack our "intelligence and military communities." Trump, and others, has criticized with cause the conduct of the corrupt Obama FBI and DOJ by such as Brennan, Clapper, Ohr, McCabe, Page, and Comey. These corrupt officials damaged the dream and reality of the rule of law and equal justice under the law.

Who are the "neo-Nazi and white supremacists" groups to whom Trump "lent a sympathetic ear"? Crazy Joe and MSNBC support the activities of leftist fascists such as Antifa and any group that attacks Trump and Trump supporters.

Trump's policies benefit the reality and dream of our country. The truth is that the success of Trump's policies damages the dreams of Crazy Joe, who would like to see Trump fail.

One would think the editors of the Post would demand that such outrageous charges against the president of be backed up with facts and concrete examples to support the opinions.

The Post has proven beyond all reasonable doubt that it has no principles for honest reporting. It has proven to a certainty that it is nothing more than the mouthpiece of the D.C. swamp.

We expected such idiocy from Scarborough, but to have one of the major U.S. newspapers publish this shows how low the media have sunk.

President Trump is restoring the image of America as a strong, exceptional country. Scarborough and the Post have the image of delusional Trump-haters who will say and do anything to harm President Trump.

No wonder Trump calls the media the fake news media.