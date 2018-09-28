Jihad and the Zoroastrians

Islamist jihadists have advanced by invading country after country with the sword of Islam. The invasion of Iran was only the start of the tenacious scourge of Islam. Slaughtering people by the hundreds of thousands left the remainder of Iranians little choice but to convert to the creed of this cult of violence. Millions converted to Islam at the point of the sword and a few hundred thousand brave souls circled the wagon, so to speak, and held firm to their creed of light -- the Zoroastrian faith. For centuries, the Zoroastrians paid heavily in all manner under the rule of converted Muslims; many were forced to leave for other lands such as India, while still others were driven out of their habitat to marginal parts within Iran. Those who moved to India are called Parsees, an exclusive minority in India that are revered and respected. They don’t ask for handouts, they give to charity. They don’t ask for jobs, they provide jobs to millions. They came to India as refugees. They lived in harmony with their hosts as sugar dissolves in milk. They educated themselves, created wealth, supported their own community, and helped others as well.

Now contrast them with Muslims. They came as looters and plunderers. They ruled us for centuries, during which, they oppressed other religions with brute force. They were always in conflict with their hosts, cutting off the hand that fed them! They detested any other kind of education, barring reading the Quran. Yet, all along many Iranians revered the religion of their ancestors and resented the Arab-imposed creed. Nonetheless, the virus of Islam had taken deep root. As a result, a compromise evolved. The overwhelming majority of Iranians, who had become some sort of generic Muslims, parted company with the original line of Sunni-Caliphate and adopted Shiism. The tragic history of Shiism appealed to Iranians who felt great affinity, consciously or unconsciously, with the tragic suffering of the Imamate line at the hands of mainstream Sunni Muslims. Switching allegiance from one sect of the cult of death to another did little more than provide a venting opportunity to victimized Iranians. They could not find it within themselves to get rid of the Islamic virus while it offered them a degree of relief, enabling them to vilify mainstream Sunnis for inflicting them with the Islamic disease in the first place. Fourteen hundred years of suffering is far too long for any people, although the Jews hold the record for that misfortune. The Jews have at long last returned to their homeland even though they are still encircled by vicious Arab Islamists who would like nothing better than to drown every one of them in the sea, as Islamists forced our Zoroastrian people out of the country or and the remaining few to the edges of an inhospitable desert. My motherland, the present Iran, the cradle of civilization, the land of Cyrus the Great -- the original author of the great Human Rights Charter -- was ravaged by Muslim killers. The upstanding Iranian people who lived by the Great Zoroaster’s triad of Goodly Thoughts, Goodly Speech, and Goodly Deeds stood no chance against Muslim beasts, the savages of Arabia who had been promised by Muhammad: if you kill, or you get killed, either way you will be admitted to Allah’s gloriously lush paradise for eternity in compensation. This pie-in-the-sky paradise of Allah, Muhammad intimated, includes among other things, rivers of milk and honey as well as 72 virgins for every male. The present mullahcracy in Iran takes the form of a pyramid. The mullahs at the top have skimmed and continue to skim inordinate amounts of national income. Although their job supposedly is to preach peace and brotherly love, in most cases they don’t and they can’t, simply because, the life manual of Islam, the Quran, is filled with hatred and violence that shapes Muslims’ thoughts and deeds. Hence, both mullahs and imams become the principal agent of terror and believe their cause to be the cause of Allah. This misanthropic result is the outcome of Islam. They are the result of adherence to the Islamic creed, precisely as codified in scripture.