Disappointed in article attacking Sweden Democrats

"Gratifying," my foot. Whose side is this tedious repeater of mainstream media terms for European populist parties on? It's not gratifying to me; it's disappointing. And I think it is to the vast majority of AT readers.

Michael Curtis ends his article published yesterday on AT about the recent Swedish election with a paragraph that starts, "It is gratifying that the Sweden Democrats did not do as well as some had feared."

The Sweden Democrats, Die Alternative fuer Deutschland (AFD), the Austrian Freedom Party, and Geert Wilders's Party in Holland, along with the governments of Poland; Hungary; and, most recently, Italy, are fighting the same fight Israel is fighting, in case Mr. Curtis hasn't figured that out: the right to exist as a separate people and civilization, with their own language, traditions, values, behavioral norms, and heroes.

Israel has this right, for Mr. Curtis, but not European nations? What hypocrisy. What blindness.

No government asked the peoples of Western Europe whether they want mass Muslim and sub-Saharan African immigration to Europe that will forever change their societies. In fact, every survey shows that overwhelming majorities everywhere across western Europe oppose this suicidal, elite-sponsored invasion.

In little more than ten years, Sweden has morphed from a seeming paradise where women walked home alone late at night in major cities to a crime-ridden replica of the worst parts of the Middle East. Similar horrors unfold in most major western European cities.

The European peoples do not vote the parties out that have spawned this madness because they are easily cowed by media and governmental elites that brand the patriot parties as "far right" and because they, especially the Germans and Swedes, have a neurotic fear of being called bad names.

The rapidly evolving situation in Germany may be worse than that in Sweden. The increasingly authoritarian German government is now threatening Die Alternative fuer Deutschland with surveillance by the Constitutional Court as an alleged threat to democracy. Merkel and her fellow travelers are increasingly desperate, as they watch the Alternative for Germany steadily climb in the polls (now at about 17%, just about equal to the once enormous, now shrunken, German socialists, whose voters have defected in droves to the AFD).

Increasingly, in the German elites' panicked battle against their own citizens' unsurprising desire to remain German, Merkel grasps at methods reminiscent of the government of the East German Erik Hoenecker. Merkel grew up and was educated under that odious regime until she reached the age of 30, when it fell. And she was distinctly not among the hundreds of thousands of East German who risked their lives in street demonstrations to bring it down.

All of the European "populist" parties, including the Sweden Democrats, are a natural reaction of normal Europeans – not fascists or Nazis – to the suicidal immigration policies of the European left and greens, supported by the feckless center-right parties. The former want votes and are also motivated, especially in Germany, by guilt and civilizational self-loathing, and the latter want to supplement Europe's declining population, blithely ignoring the catastrophic cultural consequences of pursuing that goal by importing historical enemies and groups that cannot possibly assimilate to European society.

And so Mr. Curtis calls these parties "far-right" and is "gratified" when they underperform.

President Trump is fighting the same battles in America. And he is fighting them against the same desperate elites who employ the same vicious and unmerited epithets and vitriol that European elites use in defending their strange effort to destroy Europe and to demonize the only forces resisting that destruction.