Dianne Feinstein is a Judas goat

A Judas goat is a trained goat used in general animal herding. In stockyards, a Judas goat will lead sheep to slaughter, while its own life is spared. Dianne Feinstein is a Judas goat. She, like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Richard Blumenthal, to name just a few, are leading the Democratic Party over a cliff to its certain end among all civilized people. While there is a percentage of the left that strongly approves, in fact encourages the kind of despicable behavior we saw at the Kavanaugh hearings, people who are invigorated by groups like Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa who use violence, extreme profanity, and general thuggery to call attention to their cause, most Democrats do not behave like the hired screamers who kept disrupting those hearings. But members of the more civilized left do not speak out against their tactics, either.

Apparently, the Democrats running things thought all that noise and rudeness would sway a few Republicans on the committee to vote against Kavanaugh! None of them spoke out against the embarrassing nonsense. Nor did the NYT, the WaPo, CNN, MSNBC, and the other networks. Sadly, they constitute the largest group that approves of such boorish behavior. Amazingly, Ruth Bader Ginsburg finally did speak out against what she observed, but not until yesterday. She rightly called the hearings "a highly partisan show." Indeed, they were. Feinstein did something that was a step deeper into the gutter of the swamp that is D.C. She announced she has a "secret letter" from an anonymous person who has a complaint against Kavanaugh from when he was in high school. This is worse than the left's bringing up an incident from Mitt Romney's high school days. Feinstein has sent her secret letter to the FBI who we should assume will ignore it. The "incident" has not come up in the most thorough vetting of a SCOTUS nominee in history. So it is nothing. As Kim Strassel noted, Feinstein is "using a secret letter with a secret accusation from a secret person to try to take down Kavanaugh." The Judas goat evidently thought it was the last-ditch bit of strategy that would take Kavanaugh down. She has had the letter since July; she's been saving it for just the right time, like NBC releasing the Access Hollywood tape a few weeks before the 2016 election. This is how the Dems play the game. And to them, it is a game. No rules, no ethical boundaries. Just win, no matter how dirty you have to play. It is this kind of skullduggery that put Trump in the White House. The American people are sick to death of these duplicitous, underhanded shenanigans. Such tactics have worked in the past. Ted Kennedy was very proud of himself and his party was awfully proud of him for destroying Robert Bork's nomination to the Court. Joe Biden was equally proud of his efforts to derail Clarence Thomas's confirmation. Thankfully, he did not succeed. These men, like so many of the Democrats today, have no scruples, no manners. As we can see for ourselves each and every day, verbal and physical assaults on the president and his supporters are daily incidents and on the rise around the country, thanks to the left's refusal to condemn such actions by the likes of Maxine Waters, another Judas goat. These Democrats who believe they are so much smarter, so much cleverer than the millions of people who voted for Trump are leading their party to the slaughterhouse of political irrelevance. They are the reason there is a #WalkAway movement, why thousands of former Democrats are leaving the party. The founder of that movement, Brandon Straka, has now been banned from Facebook, that proven adjunct of the Democratic Party. For over two years, the left has used every foul trick in its book of cons to destroy Trump, to no avail. Our self-appointed betters are clueless about how the American people see them. They see them with growing contempt of the variety with which the elites have always viewed the people who live between the coasts and whose values differ from theirs. That Feinstein could even entertain the notion that her secret letter would have any impact on Kavanaugh's confirmation exemplifies her idiocy, her contempt for the Constitution and for the American people. With their increasing embrace of socialism and all of its cruelties, and their abrogation of the Constitution with regard to the First and Second Amendments, the Democratic Party deserves to become extinct. These people have betrayed, condemned, even, every single value that made the United States the greatest nation on the planet. With Judas goats like Feinstein, Waters, Warren, Ocasio-Cortez, Harris, Booker, etc., it should not take long. Feinstein's political career should not be spared. It should end now. Like the others mentioned above, she is as corrupt as they come.