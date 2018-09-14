Joe DiGenova: Latest Strzok-Page texts reveal criminal and civil liability of many officials – ‘they are going down’

Rush transcript from Grabien:

> Sean: Kristin fisher in Washington tonight, thank you for that report. Here with reaction, former U.S. Attorney for the district of Columbia, Joe digenova. That starts with you, Joe, and the developments, also wants you to focus in on a grand jury of the panel. We do not know what is going on. We do not know what are in the unredacted pages, the 10-12, the 30-74, we do not know anything in the 302s, everybody says it is blockbuster.

>> Here’s what we do now. We know from the text revealed by strzok and page yesterday that we now are at a different place. The walls are closing in, but they are not closing in on the president. They are closing in on the FBI and the department of justice under President Obama. Those text messages by strzok and page, which reveal an illegal media strategy to illegally and criminally released FISA warrant information and name a U.S. Citizen, whose information they gave to “The New York Times” is a criminal offense. And by mentioning Carter Page, they have now created massive civil liability for everybody involved in revealing Carter Page’s name. Including themselves, James baker, the former FBI general general counsel. Prize step, everybody in the chain of command, the reporters for “The New York Times” have no privileges now. They also can be sued by Carter Page. Because although they may have been legally able to accept information, by publishing it, they reveal classified information that smeared Carter Page. Mr. Page will be a very wealthy man.

>> Sean: I kind of agree with you by the end of all of this. We know that the grand jury has been seated. We know that we are looking at the lying issues, different sources that are telling me, also they are looking into the FISA abuse issues.

>> They are. The problem is we do not know whether it is John Huber or the security division at the justice Department. The best information is that it is the national security division at the justice Department.

>> Sean: Would that not mean that everybody that signed off on the FISA warrants, otherwise the committed fraud that omitted the important information purposefully?

>> Yes, and yes. And that is why, and I mentioned this the other night, if you go back and look look at rod Rosenstein’s testimony, he answered a question in a very strange way. He said, I am relieved that I have been relieved of responsibility involving that area. That is FISA. The reason he has been relieved of those duties is that there is a criminal investigation as you just mentioned involving Mccabe and strzok and baker, and nobody knows who is ultimately responsible for all of this.

>> Sean: What about page and Comey?

>> They are all involved, they are going down. And people don’t like to think about this, but James Comey, strzok, Mccabe, they are all going down on the FISA warrant stuff. That is not even in question.

>> Sean: Let me get to David Limbaugh, I never thought in my life — and with everything that we have been breaking, these new text are a disaster. You literally have all of this criminality, fixing an investigation, using Russia information, disseminating lies before and after the election. The doj, top FBI, intelligence agency, CIA, and literally propagating false Russia information, feeding it, trying to feed it and funnel it through, I cannot believe that this has happened. But some of the people and agencies and institutions and I have grown up having the most respect for in my life.

>> Yes, is it any coincidence that Comey linked to to start a special counsel investigation? And now we have two up the top lieutenants who were leaking, deliberately leaking in a delivery — deliberate strategy. And can you imagine how ludicrous this is? That the FBI was investigating these people supposedly in the periphery of the Trump campaign for alleged pollution with Russia to interfere with the election, when they themselves were interfering with our election?

>> Sean: All right, I have heard a little sinister laugh from Joe digenova, why is that?

>> He is going down. The dirty cop is going to go down.