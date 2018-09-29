Despicable USA Today slurs Kavanaugh as possible pedophile

Wait a minute! They haven’t fallen, they have leaped… into an abyss of lies, innuendo, and outright cruelty. An operation undertaken against a man admired by virtually everyone who has professionally or socially known and associated with him for decades.

The campaign of personal destruction unleashed on Judge Brett Kavanaugh is revealing the depths to which the Democrats and their journalistic handmaidens have fallen.

This tweet on the official USA Today Twitter feed (@USATODAY) and the article it links to are despicable:

From @usatodaysports: "The U.S. Senate may yet confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, but he should stay off basketball courts for now when kids are around," writes @ByErikBrady . https://t.co/MJ9ZIZExGI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 29, 2018

There no factual basis at all. It is intended to scare parents of the girls he has coached – an activity that he and his children have enjoyed together. This evil message affects the Kavanaugh girls and their friends.

Erik Brady writes with sneer:

Brett Kavanaugh testified the other day that he might never coach girls’ basketball again. He shouldn’t – at least not until further investigation has concluded. The U.S. Senate may yet confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, but he should stay off basketball courts for now when kids are around. “I love coaching more than anything I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Kavanaugh said in his opening statement on Thursday. “But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed, I may never be able to coach again.” He just might be right. Oh, not the part about blaming Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee – that’s just to avoid placing blame on his wholly sympathetic accuser – but the may-never-coach-again part. The nation is newly vigilant on who coaches and trains its children given recent scandals in gymnastics and other sports.

USA Today and its parent Gannett are no longer respectable institutions. If they do not delete this tweet and article (they already have been up half a day!) and fire the author, they have assumed the position of the bottom of the propaganda media.

This is part of a psy-ops campaign to intimidate Kavanaugh into withdrawing by hurting his children and destroying his reputation. It is clear to anyone with half a brain that a lesson is intended to be sent to anyone considering accepting a future SCOTUS nomination by a Republican president that they will be ruined.