Cruz's response to restaurant attack: Christian, wise, and classy

Upon watching the video of Senator Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi being chased out of a Washington, D.C. restaurant, I felt frustrated. I was not frustrated over leftist minions' insane over-the-top attack on Ted and Heidi. Such in-your-face bullying has become the left's new normal since the election of President Trump. What frustrates me is fake news media promoting the hate groups who attacked Cruz (Smash Racism D.C., Resist This, D.C. IWW, D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, anarchists, LGBTQ, and others) as victims. Violent leftist activists have been beating the American people into submission for decades, intensifying under Trump. Leftist violence has elevated to kidnapping and physically assaulting people for expressing support for Trump's agenda and wearing MAGA gear. Yet fake news media, Democrats, and Hollywood continue telling us that enraged leftists attackers are the real victims and that we should be more tolerant and understanding.

Fake news media have given deranged leftists a pass to break laws and engage in any depraved behavior they deem necessary because they have the moral high ground. According to the American left, it was honorable for Occupy Wall Street to dump a bucket of feces into the lobby of a public building. It was honorable for a mob of Black Lives Matter minions to march down a New York street chanting, "What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!" It is honorable for leftist enforcers to surround and scream at a U.S. senator and his wife during dinner in a restaurant. Incredibly, Cruz had to push his way through the angry, threatening mob and ask them to please let his wife go free. Outrageous! Applause is in order for the staff of the Fiola restaurant. Rather than allow Ted and Heidi Cruz to be ejected, the staff escorted them to a private room until the blackshirts were run out, then returned them to their table to finish their meal in peace. As chef and owner Fabio Trabocchi said, "[t]he FT Group welcomes all patrons and is proud of its reputation not just of culinary excellence but also of creating a welcoming space for all, irrespective of creed, ideology or opinion." The thugs who attacked Cruz and his wife in the restaurant repeatedly screamed, "We Believe Survivors!" This is a typical tactic of leftists: changing the subject and jumping to extremes. This leftist hit squad attempted to punish Cruz for his righteous commonsense decision to support Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Honest, decent and extremely qualified for the Court, Kavanaugh has successfully jumped over every Democrat hurdle. Kavanaugh has supplied more documents than numerous justices combined. As a Hail Mary to stop Kavanaugh's confirmation, Democrats produced a letter from a woman who claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago. The woman does not have an ounce of evidence. Leftists screaming, "We Believe Survivors!" means they have decreed that Kavanaugh is automatically guilty. Thus, Cruz supporting Kavanaugh means that Cruz supports the abuse and rape of women. Do you see how crazy and unjust that is, folks? Yet fake news media and Democratic talking heads are all over the airwaves, praising their leftist hit squad for "shaming" Cruz. These people on the left are delusional. Cruz was not shamed. Cruz stood tall, kept his cool, and rightfully removed his wife from the dangerous situation. Given that Cruz is a Texan, I suspect that it took great restraint to respond so calmly, watching metrosexual wimps bully his wife. Senator Ted Cruz behaved wisely. Cruz even said, "God bless" – truly a Christian and classy response to evil. At every turn, anti-American, anti-Christian, and anti-freedom leftist hate groups are allowed to use illegal, immoral, and violent attacks to cram their agenda down our throats. When everyday normal Americans push back in the slightest, we are immediately attacked, branded racist, sexist, and homophobic intolerant haters. It is truly frustrating watching leftists who do not give a rat's derrière about people get celebrated for their superior compassion. In reality, leftists view human beings as mere pawns, acceptable collateral damage in leftists' quest to implement their agenda. The media are celebrating leftist minions' attack on Ted and Heidi Cruz. I believe that Cruz shone, displaying his outstanding character. Please show your support by making a financial contribution to Cruz's re-election campaign at his website. Ted raised only $4 million to Democrats' $23 million (extreme leftist outsider money). My wife Mary and I, along with the Conservative Campaign Committee, are boots-on-the-ground here in Texas, campaigning for Ted Cruz. Please help keep Texas red and Trump achieving remarkable things for America. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth: http://bit.ly/2kZqmUk

http://LloydMarcus.com