Blasey Ford's published medical research includes 6 articles on the abortion pill

Six of them are on mifepristone, the abortion pill. For two of them, Blasey Ford was first author.

Dr. Christine Blasey has 21 articles listed in PubMed, the best database for medical research. They cover a variety of topics including rate studies, gender, childhood trauma, depression, therapies like acupuncture and meditation, and chromosomal correlates.

The subject of mifepristone, or RU-486, as it was known in the past, has always been politically charged. Some background: Mifepristone was introduced as "The Abortion Pill" mainly in Europe in the 1980s. It works by antagonizing progesterone, a hormone necessary for the maintenance of pregnancy.

Early on, it was discovered that mifepristone did not work well enough to expel all of the pregnancy tissue, so a second drug (misoprostol) was added to produce a complete abortion. It was approved in 2000 in the USA as one of the last acts of President Bill Clinton, after many protests. Currently, the abortion drugs have replaced surgical abortion up to ten weeks to some degree internationally. In the USA, 31% of abortions before nine weeks are by pill (not surgery).

Senator Barbara Boxer, in a letter to the FDA in 2000, gave a glowing account of mifepristone for abortion, as well as envisioning a broad range possibilities for medical research on issues such as brain tumors. Boxer successfully lobbied to drop "draconian" safety restrictions on mifepristone, including physician hospital privileges and ultrasound to guard against injuries from complications to the mother from taking the pill. This relaxation of medical standards led to several deaths in the USA in the early years after the drug's release.

In the USA, mifepristone has restricted availability and can usually be obtained only in abortion facilities or by physicians performing abortions.

There has been a decades-long effort to make mifepristone more respectable and available. Blasey Ford's studies were part of that effort, which included experiments in treating brain tumors, Cushing's syndrome, and psychotic depression, as well as other reproductive disorders. The literature shows that mifepristone has some utility against Cushing's syndrome and brain tumors but not depression.

The latest part of the effort by do-it-yourself abortion advocates to make mifepristone more available involves not only releasing it to pharmacies by prescription, but even approving the drug for over-the-counter use.

Here is the list of Dr. Blasey's mifepristone studies, 2006-2011.

2006, Fourth Author

She appears to be coordinator of a multisite study for mifepristone and psychotic depression. It didn't work very well.

Mifepristone versus placebo in the treatment of psychosis in patients with psychotic major depression.

2006, Fourth Author

The efficacy of mifepristone in the reduction and prevention of olanzapine-induced weight gain in rats.

2009, First Author

A multisite trial of mifepristone for the treatment of psychotic depression: a site-by-treatment interaction.

Twenty-nine sites, 258 patients. It didn't work very well.

2009, Second Author

Mifepristone treatment of olanzapine-induced weight gain in healthy men.

2010, Second Author

Mifepristone reduces weight gain and improves metabolic abnormalities associated with risperidone treatment in normal men.

2011, First Author

Efficacy and safety of mifepristone for the treatment of psychotic depression.

(Conclusion: It didn't work.)

