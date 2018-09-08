Best economic news since Armstrong planted that flag

Once again, 1969 is back in the news, and I don't mean Woodstock or that awful song "In the Year 2525."

We were reminded recently of Neil Armstrong and the U.S. flag that he put on the lunar surface. It happened because a silly movie rewrote history to please the P.C. crowds.

Remember when Democrats used to say we should talk about kitchen-table issues? Didn't we hear that when there were media reports about the chaos in the Clinton administration? Or the dysfunctional state of the Obamacare website?

My guess is that a lot of kitchen tables are talking about this headline from the U.S. economy:

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell at the end of August to a nearly five-decade low. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., declined by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 in the week ended Sept. 1, the Labor Department said Thursday. This is the lowest level of unemployment benefit applications since the end of 1969. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 211,000 new claims last week.

Add to this the stories about new jobs and the unemployment rate: "Economy adds more jobs than expected in August, and wage growth hits post-recession high"!

And unemployment is 3.9%! Don't you remember your Econ professor explaining that 4.5% was full employment? Today employers can't fill positions offering good salaries and benefits!

Something is cooking out there, and there is no Democrat recipe behind it. We are watching a U.S. economy running on full confidence, and the new president has a lot to do with it.

