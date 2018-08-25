'Transgender' woman mutilates herself, traumatizes husband, distresses son

Starting at age 11, [she] prayed for breast cancer. So distressing were the markers of [her] femininity that Kris Irvin – who identifies as a man and uses the pronouns they, them and their – would have welcomed abnormal cell growth in [her] "crappy and dysfunctional body."

The WaPo published an article that was supposed to praise the so-called "transgendered" but instead is a textbook example of mental illness.

"Kris" was so mentally ill that she wanted to have cancer. Kris is so mentally ill that she refers to herself as "them." That used to be called schizophrenia; now it's called "trailblazing candidate for governor of Vermont." Kris thinks a healthy woman's body is "dysfunctional." This first paragraph screams of mental illness. At the Washington Post, the inmates run the asylum.

Irvin knew of no other remedy for the physical and emotional agony that seemed to intertwine in [her] breasts, as [she] knew of no word to describe what [she was] experiencing.

As the original reads, "[i]n their breasts"? It sounds like the diary of a crazy woman.

Since [she was] 3 years old, Irvin said, [she was] certain that [she was] male.

A typical delusion. Who even knows what "gender" is at 3?

Adopting [her] middle name, "Kris," at 18 and having a hysterectomy at 24 "have been the best things I've done for my dysphoria," Irvin said in an interview. "Top surgery is the last thing I need to do to be happy."

Kris believes that just one more operation, one more mutilation will make her happy. Does anyone really believe that?

Irvin hopes to undergo top surgery before next summer, [she] said. The procedure, which will force [her] to raise $4,000, is one that [her] husband, Nate, is against.

"They" have to raise $4,000? Who are they? Who talks about himself in the plural? The most prominent literary example is Gollum, from The Lord of the Rings, who called himself "we" as well as "my precious." Was Gollum "transitioning," too?

And apparently "they" have a suffering husband.

"I married a woman," he tells his partner, according to Irvin, who added, "He's not attracted to men, so he doesn't want me to transition or go on hormones." Still, their marriage endures. "We laugh every day," Irvin said.

Do you believe anyone married to a "they" or a "them" would "laugh every day"? Do you think the husband can possibly be happy about this?

[Her] husband has agreed to let [her] try testosterone for one month, Irvin said, "to see if it helps with my depression and anxiety."

And there is heart of the issue. The depression and anxiety are not caused by being a woman. Being a woman is not an illness. Any reasonable person can see that depression and anxiety are the cause, not the effect.

The verdict of [her] son, Toby? ... "I don't want you to be another daddy."

Poor kid.

This person is clearly mentally ill. The villains in this story are the media, who publish trash that easily could have been written in the Onion ten years ago but is promoted today with a straight face to encourage mental illness, confusion, and self-inflicted harm among young people.

Ed Straker is the senior editor of the Newsmachete Twitter Feed.