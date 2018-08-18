Security clearances: The ultimate swamp perk
GOP fundraiser Broidy under investigation for alleged effort to sell government influence
White House drafts more cancellations of clearances as Trump aims to punish critics
The guidelines now allow staffers with dual passports, tax problems and suspicious lie detector test results to receive clearances. They may not seem like major changes. But John V. Berry, a Virginia lawyer who represents people going through the security clearance process, described them as “big,” saying they offer people more chances to receive waivers and conditional clearances than before. “They’re easier in my opinion,” he said. “I don’t think you can argue that they’re tougher.”
Obama also made it easier to unmask names and share classified stuff on his way out, the better to propagate the leak culture of the swamp.
In its final days, the Obama administration has expanded the power of the National Security Agency to share globally intercepted personal communications with the government’s 16 other intelligence agencies before applying privacy protections.
The media never gave a darn while Obama and the IRS violated the free speech and free association rights of political opponents. They don't care if Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others violate people's free speech rights, especially if they are conservative, but now they supposedly care about free speech when someone's security clearance is taken away. I call B.S. Trump is not limiting Brennan's or anyone's ability to speak. He is limiting their ability to leak to news outlets and that is what the media cares about. They don't like losing their anonymous mouthpieces.
