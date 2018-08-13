Refuting Omarosa's Trump-is-Racist Lie

My fellow Americans, I am so weary of people on the national stage willing to sacrifice the best interest of our country and people to serve their egos and personal vendettas. Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman is the latest to show her true colors. Omarosa was fired. Now she is claiming she heard Trump use the N-word. President Trump has been awesome for minorities, sending black and Hispanic unemployment to historic lows. So what good does Omarosa's unsubstantiated claim do for anyone other than feed the American left's lie that Trump is racist? Clearly, Manigault-Newman is another ego and power-driven person making it all about herself. The American left will treat Omarosa's claim like manna-from-heaven; promoting it 24/7. The American left is so obsessed with blocking Trump from making America great again that they will use any and every despicable evil low-life tactic necessary.

The American left claims to be outraged over the possibility of Trump using the N-word. Meanwhile, their operatives freely use the N-word and racial slurs to trash patriotic blacks. For years, leftists have called me a “stupid n*****” for loving my country. The American left did not have a problem with Bill Clinton saying this about Obama, “A few years ago, this guy would have been getting us coffee.” The American left was not particularly outraged when former KKK member and Democratic Senator Robert Byrd said, “I've seen a lot of white niggers in my time...” When black Republican Michael Steele ran for U.S. Senate, a leftist defaced Steele's photo to depict him in blackface. The caption with the racist photo said, “Simple Sambo wants to move to the big house.” The American left had no problem with the N-word when cartoonist Ted Rall declared black Secretary of State Condolezza Rice Bush's “house nigga”. Years ago, I attended a party in which white guys were freely using the N-word, quoting lines from Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction movie. It was as though the movie made it cool. I was taken aback. In my day, if a white person disrespected you by using the N-word in your presence, as a black person, you were obligated to kick their butt. But somehow, the leftist movie director using the N-word made it okay -- even cool. Tarantino's movies obsessively use the N-word -- 110 times in Django Unchained and 65 times in The Hateful Eight. The American left says, hey, it is acceptable because Tarantino is one of us. White kids think it is okay to spout the N-word when they are quoting rap songs. Anyone caught criticizing black rappers for using the N-word is deemed “racist” by the left for not understanding black culture. Notice the American left's glaring hypocrisy regarding who is allowed to use the N-word. The entire Trump-is-racist-narrative is rooted in smoke, mirrors, lies, and spin. On numerous occasions I've asked fellow blacks to name one thing Trump has done to confirm he is racist. They cannot. They simply believe Trump is racist because fake news media says he is. In desperation to prove me wrong, they parrot leftists' absurd lie that “Make America Great Again” is code for turning back the clock on freedom for blacks and women. I find it extraordinary how the American left has twisted Trumps words. For crying out loud, we live here. This is our country. Isn't it common sense that every American should want their homeland made great? And yet, leftists call the statement “hate-speech” and are physically attacking Americans wearing “MAGA” caps and t-shirts. Along with 63 million other Americans, I knew presidential candidate Trump had a heart for his country. This is why I am the singer/songwriter of the “Trump Train” music video. In a remarkably short amount of time, Trump has brought back jobs, putting Americans back to work. Our economy is booming. Trump has put the world on notice that they can no long undermine the U.S. and expect us to shower them with money. Trump truly is a new sheriff in town, standing up for America's best interest. Omarosa obviously cares more about destroying Trump than she cares about the good he is doing for blacks and Americans. It is time we tell these petty all-about-me people to go away. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Help Lloyd spread the Truth http://LloydMarcus.com