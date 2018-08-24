Pelosi mocks coal, West Virginia in rambling, incoherent presentation

I bet that Senator Joe Manchin is not the only Democrat grinding his teeth over the latest spectacle Nancy Pelosi has made of herself. The syntax-challenged speaker-wannabe allowed her mouth get ahead of her brain when on stage at the Pubic Policy Institute of California, and managed to mock and insult the people of West Virginia while babbling and gesturing wildly.

This is the type of person that Democrats evidently regard as a leader. The first embedded video below begins at the point she goes into her mockery and insult, sparing you a minute and a half of incoherence. The second video gives you the entire video, released by the GOP War Room: