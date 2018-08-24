Lifestyles of the rich and Democrat: Bill and Hillary whoop it up at Weinstein's old place

Love was in the air over the weekend at the most unlikely of places, as the son of billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry was married in a ceremony that was held on the grounds of Harvey Weinstein's Connecticut estate.

The Clintons are back, and the Daily Mail has a spread about how they are partying away with the jet-setters of the New England coastal elites - the big-money ones, of course.

Zach Lasry, 28, wed Arianna Lyons, 29, in a circus-themed ceremony complete with acrobats, taxidermist animals and one terrifying clown who hung lanterns off his eyelids. Even more impressive than that feat was the guest list for the event, which included former president Bill Clinton and his former secretary of state wife Hillary Clinton, both of whom are close friends of the father-of-the-groom. Lasry, who moved to the United States from Morocco at the age of 7, is not only one of the Clinton's most generous supporters, but also employed Chelsea Clinton between 2006 and 2009 at his $12 billion hedge fund.

So how many things can we unpack from this to remind of why we don't want Democrats back in the saddle, come November?

Well, we can start with the fact that it took place at Harvey Weinstein's old estate, pariah of the #MeToo movement for good reason. Weinstein? Really? Even though Weinstein just sold the place to his buddy with the cash for the wedding, to pay his legal bills? Bill and Hil back on the old Weinstein property suggests a rather small social circle, what a coincidence they end up on the Weinstein property again. Apparently they think the coast is clear to go back to the old Harvey scene and their rather small social circle which raised them so much campaign cash.

Next up, the circus atmosphere, too cute by half and obviously very expensive, the sort of thing put on by Louis XIV to display wealth. O.K., got it. But note the taxidermied animals, evidence of Big Game safari hunting of the superrich. Big Game hunting? The kind Donald Trump, Jr. was excoriated for from politically correct Democrats? And something PETA surely objects to? No big deal. With the Clintons, it's always one set of rules for them, see, another set for themselves and their rich Democrats.

Let's move on the wealth origins of the people the Clintons graced their presence with: Hedge funds. The kind of fast-buck operations that made George Soros and hosts of Democrat donors from the urban East rich. The kind that triggered the great Asian currency crisis of 1998 and left millions suddenly impoverished, and the kind that broke the Bank of England. I don't oppose hedge funds in themselves, but I do when their champions are Democrats such as the Clintons who claim they always stand for the little guy. Yeah, right. And we have seen this crap before.

And speaking of big-buck hedge funds, note the side-effect for the Clintons: nepotism and crony capitalism. The hedge fund family that paid for this wedding also did the Clintons a little favor by hiring their dullard daughter Chelsea for as long as they could take it at a six-figure salary, the better to enable her to have her Manhattan digs with her hedge fund husband. Not exactly little guy stuff there, either. Miss 'em, yet?

Now let's look at some of the wedding guests: I see mostly youthful faces, in extremely expensive designer gowns and getups. Tadashi Shoji, Carolina Herrera... Obviously, a sign of privilege and inherited money, if not big-buck sinecures in the foundations and hedge funds and fund management bastions of the beautiful-people left. Just play 'We're in the money' around some of those pictures and we're good.

The Mail says the Clintons put on a lovey-dovey act for the selfie-cameras. I am going to give them a pass on that, given that press wasn't there, and who wouldn't look happy in the midst of such sybaritic settings - all of the guests do. Hillary doesn't even have her back brace, which is kind of noticeable, given her see-thru shirt.

But the event is a reminder of the elitism, the excess, and the hypocrisy of the Clintons, right in our faces. This is the world they would have brought back to us as America fell apart under their rule. Miss them yet?

Image: Instagram