Is the establishment conspiring against Kelli Ward?

Outrageously, a McSally ad claims that Dr. Ward has crazy and dangerous ideas. Since the birth of the Tea Party, GOP establishment elites and leftists have been calling us crazy, dangerous, and extreme for believing in following our Constitution, putting America first, and traditional principles and values.

Folks, the GOP establishment fix is in against Dr. Kelli Ward versus Martha McSally in the primary for U.S. Senate, Arizona. I cannot believe what I am seeing on TV here in Arizona. Millions of GOP dollars have been spent to deceive Arizona voters into believing that fake conservative McSally is the real conservative and brand real conservative Dr. Ward the fake.

McSally seems to want to take Dr. Ward's record of conservatism and claim it as her own.

McSally is the candidate who undermined Trump's agenda and refused to say whether or not she voted for Hillary. McSally is the one who voted for amnesty. She maintains an F rating at the Conservative Review – a score even worse than "Fake" Jeff Flake and John McCain! FreedomWorks gave McSally an "F" rating.

Folks, I'm a Tea Party guy from its beginning – been a speaker and have sung my "American Tea Party Anthem" at over 500 Tea Party rallies nationwide on numerous bus tours – Tea Party Express and other PACs. I know who is and who is not Tea Party – sharing our principles of limited government and following the Constitution. This is why my wife Mary and I are in Arizona with the Conservative Campaign Committee campaigning for Dr. Kelli Ward.

Suddenly, Arizona TV is flooded with McSally ads spreading outrageous lies against Dr. Ward. Despicably, McSally claims that Dr. Ward is anti-Trump, supports amnesty, and is not a conservative.

What is so frustrating is that the GOP establishment has deep, deep pockets to dominate the airwaves with lies portraying fake conservative McSally as the conservative. Meanwhile, Dr. Ward is the candidate who has a proven record of fighting for conservatism.

If Dr. Ward is not a conservative, why is she endorsed by prominent conservatives Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Mark Levin?

Dr. Ward has been endorsed by Gun Owners of America, the National Association of Gun Rights, and Citizens for Trump.

These national voices on board with Trump's agenda have endorsed Dr. Kelli Ward:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa)

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.)

Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-Colo.)

Ed Rollins, campaign manager for Ronald Reagan (1984)

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, White House strategist

Dick Morris, political consultant

Major General Bentley Rayburn, USAF (retired)

Excited about her helping Trump drain the swamp, these locals endorse Dr. Ward:

State senator Sonny Borrelli

State senator Sylvia Allen

State senator Warren Petersen

State senator Nancy Barto

State senator David Farnsworth

State representative Travis Grantham

State representative Jill Norgaard

State representative Bob Thorpe

Russell Pearce, former Senate president

Former state senator Barbara Leff

Former state senator Al Melvin

Cal Sheehy, vice mayor of Lake Havasu City

Maricopa County treasurer Royce Flora

Jake Hoffman, Queen Creek City Council

Emilena Turley, vice mayor of Queen Creek

Mohave County supervisor Hildy Anguis

Mayor of Bullhead City Tom Brady

Phoenix City councilman Sal DiCiccio

Mayor of Apache Junction Jeff Serdy

With this extremely impressive long list of endorsements under Dr. Ward's name, you can see how outrageous it is for the McSally campaign to claim that Dr. Ward is not conservative and does not support Trump. Patriots, we cannot allow McSally and the GOP establishment to get away with their shameful scam against Dr. Ward, Arizona voters, and America.

Our Conservative Campaign Committee team remains here in Arizona, committed to doing everything in our power to get the word out that Dr. Kelli Ward is the real-deal conservative in the August 28 GOP primary – the best candidate for America.