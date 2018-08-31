Chuck Todd says 'bombshell' from Mueller coming today

Todd was hinting of a "bombshell" that would be revealed from the Mueller investigation.

Mediaite:

Todd's MTP Daily panel was discussing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe, and speculating as to when the investigation will wrap up. "Here's what I've learned about Bob Mueller," Todd said. "Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn't say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation." "We can't tell that, though, until he tells us," Republican strategist Brad Todd said. The panel went on to debate whether Mueller can make any major announcements in the investigation between Labor Day and the midterm elections. Major developments after Labor Day could be seen as interference in elections (cc: James Comey.) "I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day," Chuck Todd said. "I'm not missing work tomorrow," he continued. "I wouldn't miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window."

I'm sure that Todd's definition of "bombshell" is quite different from the average American's. But Todd has something of a point. Any time from now until election day, Mueller releasing a final report on collusion would be seen by Republicans as interfering in the election. Labor Day is the traditional start of the campaign season, when people begin to focus a little more on politics. A report issued by Mueller now would be tainted.

But does Mueller care? It depends what might be in his report, but if it implicates Trump in serious wrongdoing, you can bet Mueller will release it soon, regardless of the howls of protest from Republicans. He knows that the media have his back, and this sense of security might compel him to issue his report before the election.

But what else could Todd be referring to? The indictment of Roger Stone? A guilty plea from a Trump associate? Nothing that happens in this story is of "bombshell" proportions, because we expect the worst anyway. Unless Todd has a photo of Trump in a hotel room with two women or a recording of Trump colluding with the Russians, the "bombshell" – if it even drops – will be of little interest to most people.