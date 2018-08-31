President Trump has a little can of whoopass for Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua...

President Trump has always been adept at spotting talent. He's reeled in a big one with his new appointment of Mauricio Claver-Carone to the top White House post on Latin America.

The Trump administration is expected to name Mauricio Claver-Carone, one of the most outspoken opponents of the Obama administration's rapprochement with Cuba, as the new senior director of the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere Affairs, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the decision. Claver-Carone will take over the influential White House department for Juan Cruz, who led the department since the early months of the Trump administration and was a key architect of Trump's policies to pressure the Venezuelan government. The Miami native, raised in Spain and Orlando, will take over the coordination of Latin American policies among the White House, State Department, Treasury and other agencies.

At long last, someone is going to be in the White House who understands that place and the leftist regimes plaguing it. That's horrible news for the Castro oligarchy in Cuba, the Ortega dictatorship in Nicaragua, and the Chavista narco-thugocracy of Venezuela whose days of pulling tricks on gringo and getting away with crap are now over. What's more, it's likely to mean pressure on cowardly regimes that have gone along with the nonsense and always thwarted the U.S. as it attempted to put some kind of checks on those regional troublemakers. Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, the Caribbean – their days of enabling the tyrants are definitively over. And Russia, China, and Iran, which have always enjoyed messing around over there? Bad news for them, too.

I've known the former director for Cuba Democracy Advocates for years and consider him one of the most knowledgeable, capable, and frankly brilliant people out there on Latin American affairs and beyond. He knows that the Castro regime and its doings inside out as well as all of the doings of the Washington swamp as well. Not only is he a gusher of knowledge, but he has an extraordinary grasp of how these enemies "think" and what drives their activity. More to the point, he's completely against them, a 100% pure American all in for making America great again, brought in by national security adviser John Bolton. Claver-Carone is a standout who can navigate the swamp; get the press in his tree (the Miami Herald ran a very, very flattering picture of him in its article); and do a number on the Castroites, the Chavistas, and the creepy little dictator over in Nicaragua.

Claver-Carone's own blog, Capitol Hill Cubans (which ended when he joined the administration) was always a go-to place for journalists and is still up and useful. Read how good it is here.

Here are a few of the editorials I wrote over the years, showing some of the depth of Claver-Carone's grasp of the issues:

Obama Derelict in Failing to Call for Regime Change

Castro's Trunk Monkeys

Coddling Castros Has Made Cuban Regime More Vicious Than Ever

No, Mr. President, Castroite Cuba Is Not What Change Looks Like

It's enough to make those hellhole regimes shiver and clean up their act – just not to have to deal with someone of the caliber of Claver-Carone.

Image credit: Dennis Mojado, via Refracted Moments, CC BY-ND 1.0.