Al Sharpton face-plants as he tries to honor Aretha Franklin

Were he not responsible for inciting a pogrom in Crown Heights in which Jews were randomly attacked by roaming mobs, and inciting a mob to burn down a Harlem store owned by a Jewish “white interloper,” killing seven people, not to mention promoting a false rape accusation by Tawana Brawley, Al Sharpton could be a figure of humor. MSNBC could be excused for employing him on the grounds of comic relief. His lapse into incoherence in the infamous “Resist we much” segment on that network remains an immortal classic:

But over the weekend, he outdid himself, going deep into Joe Biden (“3 letter word “J-O-B-S”) territory: (hat tip: Paul Crookston, Daily Caller) The Reverend Al managed to mangle the spelling of the word spelled out in the lyrics of Aretha Franklin’s most famous song. I kid you not: