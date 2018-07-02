We got the judges we expected by voting Trump

On election day, I voted for Trump for one reason: the Supreme Court. In other words, I knew that Donald Trump would make better selections to the court than Hillary Clinton.

Back in 2016, many of us were not on the Trump bandwagon. As I wrote here, I voted for Senator Marco Rubio in the Texas primary because of his apparent elect-ability. Later, I was hoping for a Kasich-Rubio ticket because of the Florida and Ohio connection.

Trump won, we got Neil Gorsuch and the Janus ruling that will end the cozy relationship between public sector unions and the Democrats. Private sector unions will go on but the political landscape in California, Illinois, and other “blue” states will change.

Beyond that ruling, we saw a conservative coalition stick together and issue strong opinions, from the travel ban to the wedding cake decision.

President Trump has also appointed some strong people to the appeals courts, where a lot of judicial activism comes knocking. According to Kyle Kim:

One year into his presidency, Donald Trump is among the most successful presidents when it comes to appointing federal judges. Trump has spent his first year rapidly filling Article III judgeships at Supreme, appellate and District Court levels. A Times data analysis found Trump is ranked No. 6 of 19 presidents appointing the highest number of federal judges in their first year.

Last, but not least, President Trump has been more realistic on Cuba than his predecessor.

I’m with Trump! Voting Trump got me judges!

