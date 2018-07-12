The Thai holiday from media bias

The rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a terrifying cave entrapment was a wonderfully compelling story, particularly because it had a happy ending, and a happy ending against all odds. We know there will be disputes over film rights, submarines, or compensation or something, as similar things happened with the global rescue of the Chilean miners in 2010. But for a brief few days, it was marvelous and compelling to watch and learn how a complicated, never before achieved cave rescue of 13 innocents unfolded, man against nature, vast teams working together, the Thai officials on camera coming off as serious and determined and competent, and the SEALs, British, American and Thai, looking downright cinematically tough, and taking on danger like knights. Amazing story, and uplifting, too.