Andrew Cuomo threatens to 'sue' Supreme Court
As President Trump might tweet: SAD! The governor and former attorney general of the Great State of New York does not understand that the title "Supreme Court of the United States" means there is no higher court that can overrule its decisions.
Victor Morton reports in the Washington Times:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning the Supreme Court: We'll sue you.
Mr. Cuomo made the odd threat Wednesday, pushing for a bill in the state legislature that would establish abortion as a right under New York state law.
That bill is being sold as preparation for the possibility that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion a national constitutional right and a ruling that liberals believe to be in jeopardy from the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the high court.
"We now need to codify Roe v. Wade, which will actually increase the protections in New York. God forbid they do what they intend to do. I want to get it done before the Supreme Court does that because I don't want any gaps in a woman's right to protection. We have a better legal case when the Supreme Court acts because I will sue when the Supreme Court acts," Mr. Cuomo said in a statement, according to Rochester TV station WHEC.
Brit Hume was among the first to note the sheer idiocy:
Did he really say that? Whom would he sue, and where would he find a court able to overrule the Supreme Court? https://t.co/MBmJhgcrdW— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 11, 2018
There seems to be a keen sibling rivalry between Governor Cuomo and his younger brother Chris, a CNN anchor, for the title of Fredo in the Cuomo clan. Perhaps that explains the unbelievable stupidity on display here.
Photo credit: Flickr.
As President Trump might tweet: SAD! The governor and former attorney general of the Great State of New York does not understand that the title "Supreme Court of the United States" means there is no higher court that can overrule its decisions.
Victor Morton reports in the Washington Times:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning the Supreme Court: We'll sue you.
Mr. Cuomo made the odd threat Wednesday, pushing for a bill in the state legislature that would establish abortion as a right under New York state law.
That bill is being sold as preparation for the possibility that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion a national constitutional right and a ruling that liberals believe to be in jeopardy from the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the high court.
"We now need to codify Roe v. Wade, which will actually increase the protections in New York. God forbid they do what they intend to do. I want to get it done before the Supreme Court does that because I don't want any gaps in a woman's right to protection. We have a better legal case when the Supreme Court acts because I will sue when the Supreme Court acts," Mr. Cuomo said in a statement, according to Rochester TV station WHEC.
Brit Hume was among the first to note the sheer idiocy:
Did he really say that? Whom would he sue, and where would he find a court able to overrule the Supreme Court? https://t.co/MBmJhgcrdW— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 11, 2018
There seems to be a keen sibling rivalry between Governor Cuomo and his younger brother Chris, a CNN anchor, for the title of Fredo in the Cuomo clan. Perhaps that explains the unbelievable stupidity on display here.
Photo credit: Flickr.