The midterm elections: What is at stake?

Polls show that many Americans are happy with the president's economy and where the country is headed. That is good news. The poll also contained good news for Republicans heading into the November midterm elections: seven out of ten GOP voters told CBS they prefer a candidate the president supports.

Midterm elections are just around the corner. Once again, the slick easy-answers politicians are doing all they can to get our votes. The Democrats promise their base everything and more.

Again, this is America, where the voter is king. When one is king, he needs to be a wise king. Sadly, the Democrats have been far too busy sabotaging every achievement President Trump has made. Their action is unprecedented in the history of our republic. It is as though they work with our enemies just to oust Trump from office.

Let us refresh the voters' memory to help them in making a wise decision. The vote you cast will not simply replace one politician with another. Every vote has great existential implications. Like a wounded snake, the left is desperate and willing to do anything to disrupt our democratic process in order to grab power. The Democrats are no longer the party of Kennedy. The left has become so disoriented that its members are now calling 63 million Trump voters "Nazis" and extremists.

Whether we like it or not, we are truly in a war of survival for this great nation. The situation has become so dire that we no longer can negotiate co-existence – live and let live – with the left. There is no argument or discussion with the insane.

It is always more prudent to go with the facts than with fiction. Democrats are now clearly revealing exactly who and what they really are. They are no longer hiding behind facile words and mischaracterizations.

A new ad recently released by the Republican National Committee is attacking the left by claiming that liberals have become "unhinged." Yes, the left has become unhinged. In the process, leftists have proven how crude, crass, classless, and deprived of values they really are.

Historically, in every midterm election since the Civil War, the president's party has lost, on average, 32 seats in the House and two in the Senate.

However, Republican voters are typically more reliable and more loyal than Democrats in non-presidential elections, making it less likely to see the kind of downfall Barack Obama experienced during his two midterm elections in 2010, when his party lost the majority in the House, and in 2014, when they lost the Senate.

Many American are eager to know who the next generation of leaders in the Democratic Party will be. Pelosi and Schumer? Elizabeth Warren? Bernie Sanders? I don't see a farm team over there that would make any Republican operative pessimistic about the GOP's chances moving forward and winning both the midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election.

For this election, we must be serious. Our highest priority is the preservation of this nation of the free. We have done what it took in the past, and we must do what it takes now and in the future to safeguard liberty.

Defeating Democrats is only the first phase of many. Encroaching Islamism in this generation is America's greatest challenge. We must meet the threat and defeat it. The alternative is to suffer the fate of Europeans, many of whom are voting with their feet: fleeing to other lands and abandoning their ancestral homes to Islamists.

Don't be fooled by the accusations that the incurably sick leftists at home and America's ill wishers abroad level at this country. America is not perfect. Yet it is the very best hope for a humanity struggling to find its humanness. America is worth defending.

Vote for the candidate who is not going to cut and run in the face of radical Democrats or Islamic jihadists.