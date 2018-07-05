President Trump and the NFL

Our veterans and active-duty military are being humiliated by participating in NFL-related activities. Our flag is being desecrated by an anti-American gang of crybabies, and our military is being forced to provide the props. President Trump has weighed in. Review the tweets. He has made his position known very clearly. Talk is one thing, however, action another.

As commander-in-chief of all military forces, the president can order the military to cease participation in any and all NFL-sanctioned games, pageants, parades, half-time shows, and advertisements. No more flyovers. No more color guards marching the flag into NFL garbage dumps masquerading as stadiums. The president can declare that all NFL games and activities are off limits to all military personnel. He need not even pen an executive order. In the Marine Corps, the words "I wish," when uttered by a senior officer, are to be taken as a direct order. The other services may require more direction. The point is, the action suggested here can be taken with a tweet, a phone call, or a suggestion at a White House cocktail party. This idea is as money-saving as it is honor-protecting. Flyovers cost hundreds of thousands. Our military has more important priorities and can be used to greater effect and more efficiently. They could, for instance, be employed to guard the southern border with Mexico. Most of the pageantry and military displays that we see at NFL games are paid for by the Pentagon with taxpayer funds. This is an outrageous subsidy to an already lucrative business. This should end. The president should put the NFL on notice. No more will our proud military be forced to play straight man at your stadium clown shows. If you choose to allow your business to be dragged down the toilet by communist-influenced agitators and malcontents, we won't be going along for the ride. Send the NFL a message. It is time to choose sides. Willie Shields is a former U.S. Marine, a former FAA air traffic controller, and author of EXIT 13A – A Control Tower Diary. A radio talk show host, Willie resides in Wilmington, Delaware. Twitter: @WILLIEONRADIO. Inquiries and comments: WSHIELDS1775@VERIZON.NET.