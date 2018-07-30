New Hampshire working hard to make state less white

They claim that Hispanics don't feel welcome because most people in New Hampshire speak English.

New Hampshire has a problem. A big one . The state is 94% white. Business leaders claim that they have trouble filling jobs, so they are trying to attract people to the state--blacks, Hispanics, and other minorities. Just not white people.

“I went from being able to speak Spanish every day to not speaking Spanish at all because there wasn’t anybody to speak Spanish to,” said Mrs. Celentano [a trainer who moved from Lynn, MA to New Hampshire]..... “The only person I spoke Spanish with was a cleaning lady and she moved back to Colombia.”

A region of the country is considered inhospitable if everyone speaks English. So why is Mexico so inhospitable to English speakers? And El Salvador and Honduras? Are they not inclusive societies?

It has also posed problems for employers in these states, who find that their homogeneity can be a barrier to recruiting and retaining workers of different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.

If minorities don't feel comfortable around white people, why is it the problem of the white people?

The issue prompted about 100 business leaders, government officials and members of nonprofit organizations to meet Thursday to search for ways that New Hampshire — which is 94 percent white — might lure other racial and ethnic groups, as well as younger people. Will Arvelo, New Hampshire’s director of economic development, said the gathering appeared to be the first broad-based effort in New England, if not the country, to focus on how to diversify an entire state. The project grew out of informal talks over the last few years among a racially diverse coalition of people, including Mrs. Celentano, who say they want to change New Hampshire’s demographics.

The way they are so honest about what they are doing, so blatant, shows how far the culture has tilted. Making the country browner and/or blacker, at the expense of white people, is seen as a desirable goal. What if we started a program in California and New York to change their demographics as well--to make them more white. Would anyone object?

For Jerri Anne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, in Portsmouth, N.H., the participation of major companies is a sign of the urgency of the mission. “It’s not just the social justice groups that are doing this, it’s the businesses,” she said. “We’re talking about the economic engine of our state, and we can’t move forward without them.”.... The group is launching a program to reward businesses who hire non-white ("a more diverse array of") workers.

It's a very public form of discrimination against white people.

How much longer are white people going to take being treated like second class citizens?

1) White people are discriminated against in schools, for jobs in the private sector, and especially for jobs in government.

2) Whites are subject to multiple campaigns to dilute their numbers in America under the code words of "diversity" and "inclusiveness."

3) Universities have black studies and Hispanic studies, but white studies are considered racist (unless they are critical of “whiteness”). Why?

4) Black and Hispanic caucuses in just about every field are considered progressive, but white caucuses are considered racist. Why?

5) Black men can say "N...." until they are blue in the face, but if the founder of Papa John's said that someone else said the word, he's out of a job. And we desperately need to investigate to find out if Sean Spicer said the "N...." word when he was 14 years old.

6) Whites are racist, even if they don't know it ("unconscious racism") and must sit through racial sensitivity training as if they are criminals.

7) Minorities are vastly overrepresented in the advertising, film, and television world because of their perceived superior virtue.

We live in a country with a profound hostility to white people, working actively to reduce their numbers and influence through open borders and discrimination. And white people are too afraid to say anything about it. And I think nothing will change until they stop being afraid and speak out.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.