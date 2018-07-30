Club for Growth targets female voters in savage ad against Claire McCaskill

Businesses tied to U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's husband have been awarded more than $131 million in federal subsidies since the Missouri Democrat took office in 2007, an analysis by The Kansas City Star found.

Bare-knuckle politics from the Club for Growth, a conservative PAC focused primarily on tax cuts. In Missouri, a state that voted for Trump by an 18-point margin, the Club for Growth is attacking Senator Claire McCaskill as unresponsive to female victims of domestic violence as she was to accusations of domestic violence from the ex-wife of her husband. McCaskill is presented as feathering her wealthy husband's nest with federal dollars. Not that the Club for Growth is against wealth, per se. But Joseph Shepard, McCaskill's husband, has been on the receiving end of 131 million federal dollars, mostly for subsidized housing (Section 8), and his business has flourished while his wife is in the Senate.

Here is the ad from the Club for Growth.

Businesses tied to U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's husband have been awarded more than $131 million in federal subsidies since the Missouri Democrat took office in 2007, an analysis by The Kansas City Star found. Joseph Shepard's personal income from his investments in those businesses has grown exponentially during his wife's two terms in the Senate. The federal payments don't go directly into Shepard's pocket. Most of the money goes toward operating costs for government-subsidized housing projects Shepard is invested in. Those companies then distribute the profits to Shepard and other investors.

McCaskill currently holds a margin-of-error lead in polling in Missouri.

