Mueller's new indictment underlines Intelligence Community incompetence

On Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that 12 Russians had been indicted for hacking some voter lists in the last election. This is meant to be seen as fruit of the Mueller investigation. Let's assume that the indictments reflect the true state of affairs, and let's review the bidding in this episode in light of that assumption:

This hacking, this interference with our most important national activity – the election of the president – represents failure of the CIA and failure of John Brennan as director of the CIA. The original reason for forming the CIA back in the 1940s was to prevent another Pearl Harbor – that is to say, another secret attack on the United States. This hacking represents failure of that mission. This hacking, this interference with our most important national activity – the election of the president – represents failure of the counterintelligence mission of the FBI, failure of James Comey as director of the FBI, and failure of Peter Strzok as head of counterintelligence of the FBI. This hacking, this interference with our most important national activity – the election of the president – represents failure of the Obama administration to protect and defend the United States and is a failure of Barack Obama's tenure as president of the United States. The person who had absolutely nothing to do with, no connection whatsoever with, this hacking is Donald Trump, who was a candidate in the election and who was extending every effort to make his case to the public and to get every vote he could. He was participating in good faith. Our national security apparatus, by taking a lax attitude to its duties and perhaps not acting in good faith, was damaging Donald Trump as well as the public at large. These indictments, coming so long after they would have been relevant, highlight the miserable failure of our national security agencies due to the liberalism of their leaders – which is why they were appointed and which resulted in abandonment of their duties to the nation and to the Constitution. In short, these indictments are part of a travesty of disloyalty by our senior national security and law enforcement bureaucrats to the United States of America. Presumably, they are consumed with James Comey's dedication to "a higher loyalty," although God only knows what it is to.