Mueller and the Manhattan Madam

Kristin Davis , the Manhattan Madam who went to prison and was connected to former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer , is being subpoenaed in the Robert Mueller investigation ... TMZ has learned.

Robert Mueller, spending millions and millions of taxpayers' dollars, is straying far afield from anything related in any way to Russian interference in the 2016 election, apparently to find leverage points to pressure someone to testify against President Trump in a way that could get him impeached. The latest example comes from TMZ :

What could this possibly have to do with Trump and Russia? Even the Steele dossier didn't mention Trump consorting with a Russian version of Mata Hari at an upscale Manhattan bordello. So if he wasn't involved with anything of the madam's business operation, why pursue a subpoena?

Davis worked for former Trump aide Roger Stone for a decade, and had numerous interactions with Stone and Andrew Miller – who ran Davis' campaign for Governor and who was subpoenaed by Mueller a month ago.

So in addition to being a madam, Davis ran for political office and hired Stone, and Stone was hired by Trump for a while during his campaign.

Mueller reportedly is quite willing to forgive Democrats for crimes he will prosecute Republicans for – as long as they testify against the Republicans.

Taking on someone engaged in an illegal business like prostitution certainly can provide leverage to squeeze someone who can then squeeze the real target.

This sounds less like justice than it does the operations of Stalin's most notorious henchman:

The Ace of Spades asks the key question: