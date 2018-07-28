Is Senator McCaskill's lucky streak over?

Twenty-eighteen will be different, and recent news stories are not helping the incumbent.

In 2006, and later in 2012, Claire McCaskill was the luckiest Democrat in a red state. In 2006, she won a close election in the big "blue wave" that saw the Democrats pick up the House and U.S. Senate. In 2012, the GOP just gave the seat away with a lousy candidate.

We learned this week that her husband has been on a lucky streak, too:

Now a report in the Kansas City Star reveals that businesses tied to McCaskill's husband, Joseph Shepard, have received more than $131 million in federal subsidies since she took office in 2007 ($62 million in her first term, $69 million in her second). The report says while Shepard doesn't personally pocket that money, he has benefitted from profits from the housing projects he's invested in that received those funds. McCaskill claims she has no role in how the money is awarded or in her husband's business interests.

Nothing, Senator McCaskill? Really?

Senator McCaskill's "I knew nothing" story just doesn't add up.

Is she saying she never asked her husband about all of that business success that he was having?

Didn't it occur to the senator that someone someday might raise the issue of her husband's success?

Watch for Senator McCaskill to play every card known to the Democratic Party, from race to gender to whatever else they have on the shelf. However, it's going to be very difficult to persuade voters that her husband got all of those "federal subsidies" by chance.

Maybe he did, but most people won't buy it.

