Countering the #MeToo movement

Republicans too often accept the language of the left and allow them to frame every issue. This is just one of many opportunities to be proactive.

A poll by the Colorado Women's Alliance revealed that just 1% of female swing voters consider sexual harassment an important issue for the midterms. Should we bother to put together a counter-"movement" if so few women care?

If the poll is accurate, then 99% of respondents haven't been moved by the #MeToo movement, despite the left's zeal. So why are leftists still trying?

My answer to the question posed by the title is an unequivocal yes! We should absolutely counter the #MeToo movement, and we should create a hashtag of our own to do it. Here's what we've decided to call it:

#WeArentVictims (WAVs)

• In World War II, the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) were called upon by the Navy to help in the war effort.

• Today, we have a cultural emergency, and it is conservative women who are urgently needed to take the lead.

• It's not a "blue wave"; it's a "New Wave"!

• "Wave if you're not a victim!"

This hashtag and our accompanying movement can be used by other groups who have been made into mascots by the left. Brandon Straka burst onto the scene with #WalkAway. Candace Owens is expected to introduce a hashtag, too. The more, the merrier! Fledgling movements like these can combine together or stand alone to counter the head-scratching narratives the left constantly spews into the popular culture.

Our goal is to reach as many conservative women as possible and then to urge and encourage them to reach the rest. With hashtags and social media, this appears to be the new "wave" of the future. Let's use it!

Our message:

• We don't want to be characterized as victims.

• We welcome the kind of accountability that comes with the privilege of adulthood.

• We don't expect to be believed or garner votes simply because we are women.

• We believe that rape and sexual assault are serious crimes. They are made trivial by lumping them together with an awkward proposition or a boorish comment.

• We support due process in every case and on its own merits.

• We love strong men!

Our president has given us a master class in courage and a roadmap on how to fight back. We will apply each of our unique styles to bring clarity and discernment to this sorely needed discussion. We believe that men and women alike stand to benefit by our effort.

Karen Kataline (Karen@KarenKataline.com) is an author and commentator, Columbia University-trained social worker, and frequent guest host on AM talk radio. She is the producer and host of Spouting Off, a live internet call-in talk show, heard Tuesdays at 4 P.M. E.T. at www.KarenKataline.com. More about the WAVE movement can be found at Twitter at @WeArentVictims. Facebook.com/WeArentVictims.