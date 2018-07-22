American Jewish groups outraged that Israel declared itself a Jewish state

The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday added its voice to a growing chorus of disapproval over Israel’s controversial Jewish nation-state law, saying the new legislation raises concerns about Israel’s commitment to its democratic nature, and calling for the law not to be used to discriminate against minorities.

Israel has just passed a piece of legislation announcing that it is, in fact, a Jewish state, in case anyone didn't already know that. This has produced outrage in the typical corners of the Arab world, but also in America as well, among Jewish groups which are outraged that Israel has declared itself Jewish.

The law says nothing about discriminating against minorities. In fact, Israel's Arab citizens have more rights and are safer than they would be in most Arab countries.

Anti-Defamation Legue poster (source: Facebook)

The ADL is run by Jonathan Greenblatt, a former special assistant to President Obama, a noted non-friend of Israel. I have been saying for a long time that the Anti-Defamation League should change its name to the Anti-Definition League, because it is now impossible to define what this organization is and who or what it advocates for.

On Wednesday night, the Union for Reform Judaism and American Jewish Committee quickly denounced the contentious nation-state bill, claiming the legislation undermines Israel’s democratic foundation. Shortly after Knesset lawmakers approved the bill overnight Wednesday, which, for the first time, enshrines Israel as “the national home of the Jewish people” in its quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, American Jewish Committee and Reform movement leaders castigated the measure as codifying a system of discrimination against Arabs and other minorities. “This is a sad and unnecessary day for Israeli democracy,” said Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, which represents the largest Jewish denomination in the United States. “The damage that will be done by this new Nation-State law to the legitimacy of the Zionist vision and to the values of the state of Israel as a democratic — and Jewish — nation is enormous.”

Jacobs is saying that a bill calling Israel a Jewish state damages the Jewish nature of the Israeli state. Does this make any sense to anyone?

It's sad that the political leadership of the Reform Jewish movement is in lockstep with the far left. Their definition of Zionism is now Anti-Zionism. The doublethink is astounding.

Where are these groups with their talk about rights for minorities when Jews are being slaughtered in Germany, France, England, and other countries around the world? Why is it these groups have no objections to Muslim countries declaring they follow Islamic law, even when they have non-Muslim minorities in their countries?

It's sad that some Leftist Jews pay lip service to Israel's existence while doing everything they can to oppose it.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.