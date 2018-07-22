A Playboy model payoff? Is that all Mueller has?
The latest news in the Democratic Party's nonstop effort to bring Russia, Russia, Russia to us, is in this story, reported by the Washington Post:
In secret recording seized by FBI, Trump and Cohen discuss making payments for story of former model who alleged affair with Trump
Two months before the 2016 election, longtime Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen secretly taped a conversation with the then-GOP presidential nominee about whether to purchase the rights to Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal’s account of her alleged extramarital affair with Trump, according to three people familiar with the conversation.
Well,whoop dee doo. It's a ridiculous story, tawdry, silly, and unimportant, of interest only to the tabloid crowd. What did this tape have to do with collusion with the Russians, and what would have been illegal about it anyway?
In other words, why does Special Counsel Robert Mueller, charged with investigating how President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton, care about this tape? Wouldn't a private conversation between Trump and his attorney be privileged and private?
And more important, why is this being leaked to use now?
The Democratic Party's employment agency (the Mueller team) must be running out of Russian information to leak, because this story was all the product of leaks, and the result is piddly.
Maybe there are no more pretend charges against Russians and Trump loyalists to hand out anymore. Is Team Mueller desperate? That's what it looks like, with this the best they now have.
Thank goodness Washington Post writers never have to do their own research, instead relying on leaks from anti-Trumpers.
Image Credit: Kremlin.ru // Creative Commons Attributions 4.0 International
