A Muslim denounces the Muslim Brotherhood

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) initially introduced S.2230, Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2015 , to the 114 th Congress. Bipartisan support would require “require the Secretary of State to submit a report to Congress on the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.”

In response to the Muslim Brotherhood ’s near century-long history of Islamist political and terrorist activities and affiliations, Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-FL) recently took the historical step of assessing whether there is factual evidence for designating the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

The discovery of the Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal of the Group in North America in 1991 confirms the threat. The Brotherhood’s “work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within.” The Brotherhood continues to use a “stealth jihad” strategy to undermine Western governments through the concerted effort of various Islamic organizations.

On July 11, 2018, the DeSantis subcommittee on national security convened a hearing with a number of experts to discuss the Muslim Brotherhood’s threats, both nationally and internationally. The testimonies of three witnesses -- Dr. Hillel Fradkin, Dr. Jonathan Schanzer, and the Honorable Daniel Benjamin -- identified the Muslim Brotherhood as somewhat of a threat, recommending a narrow designation to a limited number of specific entities or factions around the world.

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, however, the fourth witness and an American Muslim, ardently asserts the entire Muslim Brotherhood should be designated as a terrorist organization. The Brotherhood has a network of affiliates, like Hamas, in over 70 countries. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates consider the Brotherhood a radical Islamist organization and have already designated the group as a terrorist organization.

President and Founder of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, Dr. Jasser, stated: “No group embodies the threat of the radical Islamist more than the Muslim Brotherhood, or in Arabic, IkhwÄn MuslimÄ«n. The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization… Help us, modern-minded, secular, liberal Muslims marginalize their influence by declaring them what they are -- a terrorist organization.”

In an interview with Ryan Mauro, Director of Clarion Intelligence Network, he asserted:

"The Muslim Brotherhood absolutely qualifies as a terrorist organization even if each member and supporter does not necessarily engage in terrorism. The largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history was of a Brotherhood front in America, led by Brotherhood leaders here and abroad, that was used to send millions to the Hamas terrorist group." Nearly every terrorist group known today, including al-Qaeda and Hamas, was birthed out of the Muslim Brotherhood. "The Islamist movements, chiefly the Brotherhood, overwhelm secular-democratic Muslim competitors with their resources, political access, media presence and prestige,” says Mauro. “If we enforce counter-terrorism laws, it can help a truly 21st century Muslim reform movement rise up as an alternative."

Congressman DeSantis said, “Thankfully the Trump Administration has discarded the Obama-era policy of treating the Brotherhood as a potential ally. Now, the questions are focused on how expansive to make the terror designation, and whether it should be done through the State Department or Treasury Department.”

“It is clear that the Brotherhood constitutes a real threat to the national security interests of the United States. We can debate the best way to counter this threat, but simply ignoring the threat is not an acceptable answer.”

Mauro concludes "President Trump disappointed foes of the Brotherhood by initially choosing McMaster as national security adviser and Tillerson as Secretary of State. Now, that has changed, and the administration is packed with people who wanted to designate the Brotherhood, but it has yet to happen. Congressional pressure like DeSantis' hearings will help remind them to turn their words into action."